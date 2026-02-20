LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Is Ranvir Sachdeva? 8-year-old Indian Coder Becomes Youngest Speaker At AI Impact Summit In New Delhi

Ranvir Sachdeva made history as the youngest individual to speak at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 currently being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Child prodigy Ranvir Sachdeva
Child prodigy Ranvir Sachdeva

Published By: Debjeet Dey
Published: February 20, 2026 14:18:42 IST

The India AI Impact Summit 2026, hosted in New Delhi, has been making headlines daily for various reasons. However, one particularly intriguing and inspiring highlight is that the youngest Indian coder and keynote speaker at the summit is eight-year-old Ranvir Sachdeva, who is being hailed as a child prodigy. 

He made history as the youngest individual to speak at the summit currently being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Ranvir took the stage to explain how he connects ancient Indian philosophies with modern-day Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Ranvir Sachdeva, Child Prodigy, Technologist, Global Author said, “I’m here as the youngest keynote speaker at the India AI Impact Summit. I’m talking about how I’m linking ancient Indian philosophies to modern-day technologies. I’m also covering the different approaches which the rest of the nations are building AI with. I’m talking about how India is building AI with. I’m sharing my own use case of an Indian AI model just released and how I’m contributing to India’s GDP and driving AI literacy with it.”

Who is Ranvir Sachdeva?

Ranvir’s talent has given him the opportunity to interact with some of the industry’s most prominent leaders. At the summit, he met Google CEO Sundar Pichai and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, later sharing photos of the moments on his Instagram. While he was a Grade 1 student in New Delhi, he was already an Apple Swift programmer and showcased his skills to Apple CEO Tim Cook during the launch of Apple’s Delhi store, Khalsa Vox reported.

Ranvir’s father, Gurjot Sachdeva, beamed with pride as he described his son’s exceptional abilities in mathematics and logic. He also noted that when he was just five years old, Ranvir was the youngest child in his class, where most students were 6-7 years old.

This prodigious talent is a source of pride for not only Ranvir’s family but also the broader Indian community, Khalsa Vox reported.

He was invited as the youngest Keynote Speaker at the United Nations’ AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, Switzerland in 2025 when he was merely seven (7) years old.

This story of a young Indian coder not only highlights the incredible potential of India’s youth but also emphasizes the importance of coding in education.

First published on: Feb 20, 2026 2:18 PM IST
Tags: ai impact summitnew delhiRanvir Sachdevasam altmansundar pichai

