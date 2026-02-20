Who Is Ranvir Sachdeva? 8-year-old Indian Coder Becomes Youngest Speaker At AI Impact Summit In New Delhi

The India AI Impact Summit 2026, hosted in New Delhi, has been making headlines daily for various reasons. However, one particularly intriguing and inspiring highlight is that the youngest Indian coder and keynote speaker at the summit is eight-year-old Ranvir Sachdeva, who is being hailed as a child prodigy.

He made history as the youngest individual to speak at the summit currently being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Ranvir took the stage to explain how he connects ancient Indian philosophies with modern-day Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Ranvir Sachdeva, Child Prodigy, Technologist, Global Author said, “I’m here as the youngest keynote speaker at the India AI Impact Summit. I’m talking about how I’m linking ancient Indian philosophies to modern-day technologies. I’m also covering the different approaches which the rest of the nations are building AI with. I’m talking about how India is building AI with. I’m sharing my own use case of an Indian AI model just released and how I’m contributing to India’s GDP and driving AI literacy with it.”

Who is Ranvir Sachdeva?