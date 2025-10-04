Who Is Sreereshmi Udayakumar? Kerala Woman Who Received A ‘Thank You’ Message From Gaza

As images and videos of war-torn Gaza continue to haunt the world, a young woman from Kerala has emerged as a sign of hope. Sreereshmi Udayakumar, founder of the Koottu collective, is winning hearts after children in Gaza held up posters saying, “Thank You Reshmi and her friends from Kerala, India”, acknowledging her efforts to supply drinking water and food to displaced families.

A Viral ‘Thank You’ from Gaza

The emotional visuals, showing children and women in Gaza expressing gratitude to Sreereshmi, quickly went viral on social media. With the help of her friends and well-wishers, Sreereshmi arranged a 3,000-litre water truck that reached nearly 250 Palestinian families evacuated to southern Gaza. Amid shortages caused by the Israeli offensive, her act brought much-needed relief to families struggling with polluted water, jaundice, diarrhoea, and skin infections.

“This is not charity; this is humanity,” she said, emphasising that her only wish is peace in Palestine and safety for its children.







Grassroots Humanitarian Effort

Living in Kochi, Sreereshmi coordinated donations through her personal network, including friends abroad, to fund the relief. The biggest challenge, she revealed, was not raising money but finding someone willing to take water to the conflict zone. Eventually, a private truck owner agreed to help, and the delivery was made.

“The families say they have no idea how long they will stay in the place they are now. They have no more places to evacuate to,” Sreereshmi told the media. “This is a humanitarian crisis. It can happen anywhere. It’s everyone’s duty to help.”

A History of Service

This is not the first time Sreereshmi has stepped up in times of crisis. She has been active in relief efforts during the 2018 Kerala floods, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Wayanad landslide disaster. But her work for Gaza’s children has resonated globally, proving that compassion has no borders.

‘Koottu’ Collective and Her Vision

Through her Koottu collective, Sreereshmi continues to coordinate grassroots humanitarian efforts. “Malayalis are people who give a river when someone asks for a glass of water,” she said, thanking her community for its generosity.

On Instagram, she shared an emotional note:

“What we could gather for Gaza has finally reached the hands it was meant for. With full respect and transparency, every rupee, every bit of love, every prayer you entrusted to me truly made its way to the people who needed it most.”

A Symbol of Humanity from Kerala

Sreereshmi Udayakumar, a resident of Kayamkulam in Alappuzha and now based in Kochi, is married to Yasir. Despite describing herself as “someone without a passport,” she has shown that borders cannot limit empathy. Her simple act of arranging water for Gaza has now turned into a powerful symbol of humanity, inspiring many across Kerala and beyond to step forward in solidarity.

