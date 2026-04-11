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Home > India News > Who Is Tanvi Khanna? Mumbai Shocker: Househelp At Andheri Flat Accused In Pet Dog Abuse Case; Police Investigates

Who Is Tanvi Khanna? Mumbai Shocker: Househelp At Andheri Flat Accused In Pet Dog Abuse Case; Police Investigates

Mumbai athlete Tanvi Khanna filed a complaint after her househelp allegedly abused her pets in Andheri. CCTV alerts led to police action and arrest. The case raises concerns over apartment security and domestic staff screening in high-rise buildings.

Who Is Tanvi Khanna?
Who Is Tanvi Khanna?

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 11, 2026 15:54:15 IST

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Who Is Tanvi Khanna? Mumbai Shocker: Househelp At Andheri Flat Accused In Pet Dog Abuse Case; Police Investigates

A disturbing series of events that has shocked the suburban areas of Mumbai began when Tanvi Khanna filed a police complaint against her househelp for the alleged sexual assault of her pet dogs. The incident occurred while Khanna, an Indian professional squash player and Columbia University alumna, was attending a business event in Delhi. Ranjan Shah, who worked as a maintenance staff member at her Andheri West apartment, was responsible for taking care of her pets, according to the Amboli Police Station case. The suspect was arrested after the police discovered him through remote CCTV surveillance, which showed him behaving suspiciously.

Surveillance Security Breach and the Andheri Domestic Incident

The sacredness of an Andheri private residence became an investigation site because digital monitoring revealed an act of disloyalty. Tanvi Khanna, who worked in Delhi, discovered her home environment had changed when she watched maintenance worker Ranjan Shah change the direction of security cameras at midnight. The design of the apartment security system, which created “blind spots” through this method, raised immediate suspicion from security personnel.

Mumbai Apartment Security Scandal and Pet Abuse Investigation Case

Neighbors and her fiancé Pulkit Makol received her warning, which resulted in the fast response team entering her apartment. The staff member who first tried to avoid questions revealed through interrogation that he had subjected two female dogs to physical abuse, which included a golden retriever and a smaller white dog. The apartment security breach has generated strong debates about how high-rise Mumbai buildings should evaluate their domestic staff members.

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The Professional Trajectory of a National Squash Icon

Tanvi Khanna receives recognition as a fundamental member of the Indian National Squash team who breaks new ground for female athletes. Her life journey through Delhi has included both academic achievements and athletic success, which includes her role as captain of the Columbia University squash team that she led to three consecutive All-Ivy League victories. She has established herself as a leading player in her country who achieved a peak world ranking of 69 and won a silver medal at the Asian Games.

Mumbai Athlete Legal Battle Over Pet Justice Case

Her home in Mumbai serves as a base for her dual existence as an elite athlete and a professional who operates throughout the capital city. Khanna currently handles the legal challenges related to her pet situation while she maintains her status as a respected sports personality who demonstrates court resilience, which she now needs to use for her fight to obtain justice for her defenseless pets.

Also Read: Pet Dog Drugged And Smuggled On Express Train By Couple; Viral Video Shows Distressed Animal After Waking Up, WATCH VIDEO

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Tags: Andheri WestCCTV surveillancemumbaipet abuse caseTanvi Khanna

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Who Is Tanvi Khanna? Mumbai Shocker: Househelp At Andheri Flat Accused In Pet Dog Abuse Case; Police Investigates

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Who Is Tanvi Khanna? Mumbai Shocker: Househelp At Andheri Flat Accused In Pet Dog Abuse Case; Police Investigates
Who Is Tanvi Khanna? Mumbai Shocker: Househelp At Andheri Flat Accused In Pet Dog Abuse Case; Police Investigates
Who Is Tanvi Khanna? Mumbai Shocker: Househelp At Andheri Flat Accused In Pet Dog Abuse Case; Police Investigates
Who Is Tanvi Khanna? Mumbai Shocker: Househelp At Andheri Flat Accused In Pet Dog Abuse Case; Police Investigates

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