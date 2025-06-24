Live Tv
Home > India > Who Was Arrowhead? Ranthambore Tigress Who ‘Rewrote Conservation’

Who Was Arrowhead? Ranthambore Tigress Who ‘Rewrote Conservation’

Arrowhead, the iconic tigress of Ranthambore and a direct descendant of the legendary Machli, died on June 19 after battling a brain tumour. Her passing came just hours after her daughter was shifted to another reserve, marking the end of a majestic chapter in India’s wildlife heritage. Known officially as T-84, Arrowhead leaves behind a rich legacy of conservation and a bloodline that shaped Ranthambore’s tiger population.

Last Updated: June 24, 2025 15:13:22 IST

Arrowhead, one of India’s most celebrated tigresses and a star attraction at Rajasthan’s Ranthambore National Park. She died on June 19 after a prolonged illness caused by a brain tumour. Her death came just hours after her daughter was relocated to another tiger reserve. Officially known as T-84, Arrowhead was the granddaughter of the legendary tigress Machli, often dubbed the most photographed tigress in the world.

Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Service officer, paid tribute to the tigress on social media. 

“The famous Arrowhead tigress from Ranthambore was given last rites, one of the most photographed tigresses. Carried the bloodline of Ranthambhore. She raised cubs that helped repopulate parts of Ranthambhore and other tiger reserves. Strengthened gene pools and rewrote conservation,” Kaswan wrote. He also shared a picture of her final rites performed by forest staff.

The Celebrated Legacy of Arrowhead

Arrowhead belonged to a royal bloodline of big cats. She was born in 2014 to Krishna (T-19), another famed tigress, and believed to be sired by T-28, also known as Star Male—a dominant tiger of the park. She was first seen with her mother and siblings on March 23, 2014, while Krishna was moving her cubs between zones two and four of the reserve.

She earned her name because of a distinctive arrow-shaped mark on her left cheek. Her lineage traces directly to Machli (T-16), known worldwide for her longevity, fierce hunting skills—including killing crocodiles—and her contribution to India’s tiger conservation efforts.

“Arrowhead inherited a rich legacy from her legendary bloodline. She got her bravery from her grandmother, Machli. Her calm and composed demeanor was from her mother, T-19, also known as the Jhalra Female, and a wild charm that was her own,” reads a tribute on the Ranthambore National Park’s official website.

Arrowhead: The Queen of Ranthambore

Arrowhead led a full life in the wild. “She lived a full life. She had cubs, some memorable hunts, and towards the end, a life-threatening illness. She did it all like a queen—the Queen of Ranthambore,” said a forest official from Ranthambore.

Her territory was mostly in zone two of the park, although in her final days, movement was restricted to areas around Jogi Mahal in zone three after she was diagnosed with bone cancer.

Despite her illness, she remained a sight to behold for tourists. Known for her photogenic poses, she often lay on her side staring straight into camera lenses or confidently walked towards safari vehicles, leaving visitors enthralled.

Even in her frailty, with bones visible through her sagging frame, she continued to engage with onlookers.

The Last Hunt by Arrowhead

Just three days before her death, Arrowhead took down a crocodile at Padam Talab. She leapt into the water, bit the crocodile’s neck, and dragged it out—a scene that evoked memories of her grandmother Machli, who earned the title “crocodile killer” for similar feats. Only three tigers in Ranthambore’s history—Machli, Riddhi (Arrowhead’s daughter), and Arrowhead herself—have taken down crocodiles.

Arrowhead’s role in conservation extended beyond her fame. According to Ranthambore National Park’s website, she gave birth to her first litter of three cubs in February 2018, though they disappeared soon after birth. Her second litter in January 2019 produced Riddhi (T-124) and Siddhi (T-125), both of whom rose to become notable tigresses.

In July 2021, Arrowhead delivered a third litter of three cubs, who also vanished shortly after birth. Her fourth and final litter, also comprising three cubs, was born on July 25, 2023.

