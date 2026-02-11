LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Was Birju Kumar, The Man Who Died After Falling Into An Open Drain In Delhi’s Rohini, Days After The Janakpuri Biker’s Death

Delhi witnessed its second fatal fall into an open drain after Birju Kumar Rai died in Rohini’s Sector 32 on February 10, 2026. Days after a Janakpuri biker’s death, the incident highlights civic apathy, unsafe infrastructure, and accountability failures.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 11, 2026 01:48:13 IST

The national capital recorded its second deadly incident because city officials failed to create secure public facilities after Birju Kumar Rai died from falling into an open drain in Rohini’s Sector 32.

The fatal incident occurred on February 10, 2026, near the Mahashakti Kali Temple, which created shock throughout the city that had just suffered another catastrophe. 

The 25-year-old bank employee Kamal Dhyani died from nearly identical medical conditions, which affected him in Janakpuri.  The two consecutive events have demonstrated how government officials show complete indifference to their duties because unsecured excavation sites and absent manhole covers have transformed Delhi’s streets into dangerous areas that threaten the lives of both residents and commuters.

Civic Negligence and Systematic Failure

The death of Birju Kumar Rai, a laborer originally from Samastipur, Bihar, shows how citizens fail to maintain urban infrastructure.

Birju fell into the deep uncovered manhole while he walked home on Monday night, according to reports. Rescuers delayed their operation, which resulted in his body being discovered the next day. The site lacked essential safety equipment and warning signs because citizens had already reported dangers from previous incidents.

Local bodies like the DDA and Delhi Jal Board show a pattern of leaving construction sites unprotected because they consider “work in progress” to be an acceptable reason for keeping dangerous pits open to public access.

Infrastructure Safety and Urgent Accountability

The existing demand for safety in infrastructure systems together with complete responsibility from administrators has reached its highest point following these fatalities.

The Janakpuri incident, which claimed the life of Kamal Dhyani when his motorcycle plunged into a 15-foot pit, resulted in the suspension of three engineers, yet the Rohini tragedy proves that such reactive measures are insufficient. Current facts reveal a disturbing absence of reflective tapes and blinkers and nighttime lighting at these hazardous locations.

The city needs to implement a complete system that will assess all open drains and excavations across the state, together with laws that will classify all accidental deaths as criminal negligence committed by contractors and oversight officials who bear responsibility.

Also Read: Three Wives, 2015 Suicide: Shocking New Revelations About Ghaziabad Girls’ Father Take Case in Chilling New Direction

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 1:48 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
