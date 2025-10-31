Who Was Vijay Kumar Mahato? 27-Year-Old Jharkhand Man Killed In Saudi Arabia Crossfire While Returning From Work

A 27-year-old Indian-origin worker from Jharkhand, Vijay Kumar Mahato, was shot dead in Saudi Arabia earlier this month after he was caught in a crossfire between local police and an extortion gang involved in the illegal liquor trade. The incident occurred on October 15 near Jeddah, where he was employed.

Who was Vijay Kumar Mahato?

Vijay, a resident of Dudhapania village under Dumri block in Giridih district, had moved to Saudi Arabia nearly a year ago. He worked with Hyundai Engineering and Construction Company on high-voltage transmission line projects, hoping to provide a better life for his family.

According to his family members, Vijay had been walking near his worksite when he unexpectedly found himself in the middle of gunfire between Saudi police and local criminals. His brother-in-law, Ram Prasad Mahato, said that Vijay was hit by a stray bullet during the exchange and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The family said they learned about his death only on October 24. Before he died, Vijay reportedly sent a voice message to his wife in the Kortha language, saying he had been shot accidentally and was pleading for help. The emotional voice note has devastated the family, who are struggling to comprehend the sudden loss.

Vijay leaves behind his wife, two sons aged five and three, and his parents. According to Shikha Lakra, head of Jharkhand’s State Migrant Control Cell, the state government received a formal complaint from Dumri MLA Jairam Kumar Mahato. The matter has since been referred to the Protector of Emigrants (Ranchi) and the Indian Embassy in Riyadh. Official communication from the embassy indicates that the case falls under the jurisdiction of the Consulate General of India (CGI), Jeddah. Saudi authorities have categorized the death as suspicious, and the body is currently under the custody of the Public Prosecution Office in Jumum, Makkah, until investigations are complete and a police clearance certificate is issued.

“Company must be held responsible”

Despite the government initiating the repatriation process, the family refuses to proceed further until Hyundai Engineering offers written assurance of compensation. “The company must be held responsible. We will not receive the body until we get written assurance,” Ram Prasad said, adding that the family is emotionally and financially shattered. Attempts to reach the project manager and site manager of Hyundai Engineering have gone unanswered.

Vijay’s death has sparked concerns about the safety of Indian migrant workers involved in overseas labour projects, particularly in high-risk regions. The case continues to be monitored by the Jharkhand government, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, and Saudi authorities.

