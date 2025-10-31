LIVE TV
Home > India > 'Sheesh Mahal 2.0': BJP Accuses Arvind Kejriwal Of Building '7-Star Mansion' In Punjab; AAP Calls It 'Fake'

BJP alleges Arvind Kejriwal is getting a “7-star, two-acre mansion” in Chandigarh using Punjab funds, calling it “Sheesh Mahal 2.0.” Swati Maliwal backs the claim, alleging misuse of state aircraft. AAP denies it, saying the photo is of Punjab CM’s camp office and calls the charges fake.

BJP on Friday revived the ‘Sheesh Mahal’ controversy. (Photo: ANI, X/BJP Delhi)
BJP on Friday revived the ‘Sheesh Mahal’ controversy. (Photo: ANI, X/BJP Delhi)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 31, 2025 17:09:11 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday revived the ‘Sheesh Mahal’ controversy, accusing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal of constructing a “luxurious 7-star, two-acre government mansion” in Chandigarh using Punjab government resources.

In a post on X, the Delhi BJP claimed that Kejriwal referred to by the party as “Punjab’s Super CM”  has been allotted a grand bungalow under the Punjab chief minister’s quota in Chandigarh’s Sector 2. The post included an aerial image described as a “7-star bungalow,” alleging it is being prepared for Kejriwal’s personal use.



“The man who pretends to be a common man has now built another Sheesh Mahal,” the Delhi BJP wrote.
 “After vacating the Sheesh Mahal in Delhi, Kejriwal has had an even more splendid Sheesh Mahal prepared in Punjab.”

Swati Maliwal Also Shares Image, Alleges Use of Govt Jet

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, whose relationship with AAP leadership has deteriorated in recent months, amplified the BJP’s allegations. Posting the same image, she claimed Kejriwal was misusing state resources including using Punjab government aircraft for personal and party-related travel.



“The entire Punjab government is engaged in serving one man,” Maliwal wrote, alleging Kejriwal boarded a government helicopter from his residence and later used Punjab’s private jet for a political visit to Gujarat.

AAP Responds: “Fake Claims, Fake Photos”

The Aam Aadmi Party has rubbished the allegations, calling them “completely fake.”
 In a sharp response on X, AAP said the image being circulated is not of any personal mansion but of the Punjab CM’s official camp office, adding that Chandigarh’s administrative control rests with the BJP-led Centre.

“The BJP’s fake claim is that they’ve built a 7-star house in Chandigarh.
 But Chandigarh administration is under the BJP. Only they can get something built.”

The party challenged the BJP to make public any allotment letter proving that Kejriwal has been given the property.

Revival of Old Controversy: The ‘Sheesh Mahal’ Renovation in Delhi

The accusation evokes memories of the 2024 Flagstaff Road bungalow controversy, where Kejriwal was attacked over alleged extravagant spending on the renovation of his Delhi residence. BJP dubbed the residence “Sheesh Mahal”, accusing Kejriwal of lavish interiors and merging multiple government properties.

Kejriwal vacated the Delhi residence after resigning as chief minister in October 2024.

Neither Arvind Kejriwal nor AAP has directly commented further on the Chandigarh mansion allegations. Meanwhile, BJP continues to push the ‘Sheesh Mahal 2.0’ narrative, making this the latest political flashpoint between the two parties ahead of key elections.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Accuses Congress Of ‘Colonial Mindset’; Links Vande Mataram Row To Partition

First published on: Oct 31, 2025 5:09 PM IST
Narayana Health Expands its Global Footprint with Acquisition of UK-based Practice Plus Group Hospitals, Strengthening its Vision for World-class Healthcare Delivery

‘Sheesh Mahal 2.0’: BJP Accuses Arvind Kejriwal Of Building ‘7-Star Mansion’ In Punjab; AAP Calls It ‘Fake’

