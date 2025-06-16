Live Tv
Wildlife Mafia Busted in Jaipur: ₹15 Crore Worth of Skins and Tusks Seized

Published By: ITV Intern
Last Updated: June 16, 2025 16:19:53 IST

In a significant operation against illegal wildlife trade, two tiger skins and a pair of elephant tusks, estimated to be worth ₹15 crore, were seized during a raid at a private guesthouse in Jaipur. Acting on a confidential tip, a joint team from the National Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) and the Rajasthan Forest Department successfully apprehended two individuals involved in the trafficking, who were finalizing their deal through a messaging app.

Traffickers Caught Red-Handed

The WCCB team received specific intelligence that two suspects were offering valuable wildlife parts for sale in a Jaipur guesthouse. Collaborating with the Rajasthan Forest Department, the joint team set up an undercover operation, posing as potential buyers. As soon as the suspects confirmed the transaction, the law enforcement team moved in. Both individuals, identified as Prakash Mehra from Ajmer and Sanjay Gupta from Jaipur, were immediately arrested at the scene.
Protected Wildlife Items Recovered

According to officials from the Forest Department, the recovered items included two complete tiger skins, which still had their heads intact, and a pair of large elephant tusks. All these items fall under strict protection laws, prohibiting any form of hunting, trade, or possession. These are among the most endangered species, and their trade carries severe penalties.
False Claims and Digital Trail

The arrested traffickers attempted to claim that these items were “antique family heirlooms” passed down through generations. However, they failed to provide any legitimate paperwork or documentation to substantiate their claims. Investigators revealed that the accused had actively advertised these highly valuable wildlife products within a private messaging group, a digital trail that ultimately led to their detection and subsequent arrest.
Investigation Continues

Following their arrest, both suspects were presented before a local court, which ordered their remand to police custody until June 20. The Rajasthan Wildlife Crime Cell has taken charge of the case and is actively pursuing further leads to uncover the source of these illegal wildlife items and the broader network involved in this illicit trade.

Tags: 15 crore raidelephant tuskillegal traffickingjaipur raidjaipur wildlife traffickingtiger skin
