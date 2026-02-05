Will India Stop Russian Oil Purchase? MEA Rejects Trump’s Claim, Says Energy Security Of 1.4 Billion People Remains Priority, ‘Open To Venezuela Oil But…’

Amid US President Donald Trump’s assertion that India has agreed to stop buying Russian oil, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday reiterated that India’s energy decisions will continue to be guided solely by the needs of its 1.4 billion population and evolving global market conditions.

Responding to questions on India’s oil sourcing strategy, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stressed that energy security remains a “supreme priority” for the government, regardless of international pressures.

“In so far as India’s energy security or sourcing is concerned, the government has stated publicly on several occasions, including me here, that ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion is the supreme priority of the government,” Jaiswal said during a press conference.

He underlined that India’s approach is rooted in diversification and market realities.

“Diversifying our energy sourcing in keeping with objective market conditions and evolving international dynamics is at the core of our strategy to ensure this. All of India’s decisions are taken and will be taken with this in mind,” he added.

India On Buying Venezuelan Oil

Addressing Trump’s claim that India may buy oil from Venezuela instead of Russia, Jaiswal said Venezuela has historically been a key energy partner for India.

“As far as Venezuela is concerned, it has been a long-standing partner for us in the area of energy, both on the trade side and also on the investment side,” he said.

He noted that India imported crude oil from Venezuela until 2019–20, after which purchases were halted. Imports resumed in 2023–24 but were again stopped after sanctions were reimposed.

“Consistent with our approach to energy security, India remains open to exploring the commercial merits of any crude supply, including from Venezuela,” Jaiswal said.

India had stopped buying oil from Caracas last year after Trump imposed a 25 per cent tariff in March on countries purchasing Venezuelan oil.

Donald Trump Claims India Agreed to Stop Buying Russian Oil

Trump, however, has claimed that India has agreed to stop buying Russian oil and instead purchase more crude from the US.

“India agreed to stop buying Russian oil and buy more from US,” Trump said on Tuesday while announcing a trade deal, following over a year of trade tensions between the two countries.

India’s continued import of Russian crude had been a major point of friction, with Trump repeatedly raising the issue amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

How Donald Trump Threatened India To Stop Buying Russian Oil

Throughout this period, Trump openly pressured India to curb its Russian oil purchases, repeatedly threatening higher tariffs. He had warned of increased levies and went as far as accusing India of not caring “how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine”.

Despite the pressure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar consistently maintained that India would act in its national interest, even if it meant ruffling international feathers.

On Monday night, Trump announced a trade deal with India ahead of formal confirmation, a move critics described as premature.

Under the announced agreement, the US has reduced reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods from 25 per cent to 18 per cent. In return, India is set to lower its tariffs and non-tariff barriers on American products, potentially to zero.

“It was an Honour to speak with Prime Minister Modi, of India, this morning. He is one of my greatest friends and a powerful and respected leader of his country. We spoke about many things, including trade, and ending the War with Russia and Ukraine. He agreed to stop buying Russian oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela.”

