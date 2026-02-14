LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections 10 month baby gurpatwant-singh-pannun anand ramanand sagar chopra Drishyam 3 Delhi News delhi Deepinder Goyal Bangladesh Election 2026 Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections 10 month baby gurpatwant-singh-pannun anand ramanand sagar chopra Drishyam 3 Delhi News delhi Deepinder Goyal Bangladesh Election 2026 Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections 10 month baby gurpatwant-singh-pannun anand ramanand sagar chopra Drishyam 3 Delhi News delhi Deepinder Goyal Bangladesh Election 2026 Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections 10 month baby gurpatwant-singh-pannun anand ramanand sagar chopra Drishyam 3 Delhi News delhi Deepinder Goyal Bangladesh Election 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections 10 month baby gurpatwant-singh-pannun anand ramanand sagar chopra Drishyam 3 Delhi News delhi Deepinder Goyal Bangladesh Election 2026 Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections 10 month baby gurpatwant-singh-pannun anand ramanand sagar chopra Drishyam 3 Delhi News delhi Deepinder Goyal Bangladesh Election 2026 Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections 10 month baby gurpatwant-singh-pannun anand ramanand sagar chopra Drishyam 3 Delhi News delhi Deepinder Goyal Bangladesh Election 2026 Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections 10 month baby gurpatwant-singh-pannun anand ramanand sagar chopra Drishyam 3 Delhi News delhi Deepinder Goyal Bangladesh Election 2026
LIVE TV
Home > India > Will India Witness The February 17, 2026 “Ring Of Fire” Solar Eclipse? Here’s When, Where, And The Timing To Watch

Will India Witness The February 17, 2026 “Ring Of Fire” Solar Eclipse? Here’s When, Where, And The Timing To Watch

Solar Eclipse: On February 17, 2026, the “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse dazzles Antarctica, with partial visibility in parts of Africa, South America, and islands. India misses it; watch safely via livestream.

Will India Witness The February 17, 2026 “Ring Of Fire” Solar Eclipse? Here’s When, Where, And The Timing To Watch

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 14, 2026 08:00:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Will India Witness The February 17, 2026 “Ring Of Fire” Solar Eclipse? Here’s When, Where, And The Timing To Watch

Solar Eclipse On February 17, 2026: Don’t Miss the “Ring of Fire”

Get ready for a celestial spectacle! On Tuesday, 17 February 2026, the sky will put on a show that even penguins will envy-the first solar eclipse of the year, an annular eclipse famously called the “Ring of Fire.”

During this cosmic dance, the Moon will play peek-a-boo with the Sun, sitting just a tad farther from Earth and leaving a dazzling fiery halo around its edges. It’s the universe’s way of showing off, and trust us-you’ll want front-row seats.

You Might Be Interested In

While the full “ring” will shine over remote Antarctica, much of the Southern Hemisphere will witness a dramatic bite taken out of the Sun. Even if you’re far away, you can still catch the action live online-because staring at this blazing ring without proper glasses is a hard no!

Mark your calendars, grab your ISO-certified eclipse glasses, and let the sky remind you just how spectacular our universe can be.

Will India Witness The “Ring Of Fire”? Spoiler: Not This Time

Skywatchers in India, brace yourselves: this celestial extravaganza is one you’ll only see in your dreams… or on a livestream. Haha, Sorry readers, this is the part where we were all disapointed!

The “Ring of Fire” annular eclipse will begin its display on 17 February 2026, shining above remote regions, including most of Antarctica, leaving us with nothing to see but empty skies.

So let me break your heart with science and facts, and this heartbreak occurs for two reasons. First, our geographic location prevents us from witnessing the spectacle. The Moon will execute its daring maneuver, producing the glowing fiery ring above the southernmost parts of Earth, while India sits too far north to join the celebration.

The second reason involves timing, which plays a deceptive trick. The eclipse will reach its maximum point at 05:42 PM IST, when the Sun has already started descending below the horizon, leaving only twilight for viewing.

But here is a a solution, the takeaway for Indian stargazers: stay home and watch the eclipse via online streams, Because sometimes, the sky reserves its best views for penguins only.

Where To See The Solar Eclipse “Ring of Fire”

The “Ring of Fire” annular eclipse will be a rare, exclusive spectacle, with the path of annularity passing almost entirely over remote Antarctica. Here’s how different regions will experience it:

Full “Ring of Fire” (Annularity) – Only visible in parts of East Antarctica, including:

  • Concordia Station (French-Italian research base)

  • Mirny Station (Russian research base)

Partial Eclipse – A larger area will see the Sun take a dramatic “bite,” including:

  • Southern Africa: South Africa (Cape Town, Durban), Zimbabwe, Namibia, Botswana, Tanzania

  • South America: Southern tips of Chile (Punta Arenas) and Argentina

  • Islands: Madagascar, Mauritius, Reunion

Not Visible – Regions missing the spectacle entirely:

  • India

  • North America (except some Southern Ocean parts)

  • Most of Asia and Europe

Solar Eclipse Timeline (17 February 2026)

The event spans several hours, but the peak “ring” phase is very brief.

Phase UTC Time IST (India)
Partial Eclipse Begins 09:56 UTC 03:26 PM
Full Eclipse (Annularity) Begins 11:42 UTC 05:12 PM
Maximum Eclipse (Peak) 12:12 UTC 05:42 PM
Annularity Ends 12:41 UTC 06:11 PM
Partial Eclipse Ends 14:27 UTC 07:57 PM

Source: Time and Date, Space.com

Upcoming Solar Eclipses And Lunar Surprises

The 17 February 2026 solar eclipse, which follows the “Ring of Fire” path, begins an exciting eclipse season, but you should keep your eclipse glasses handy. The sky presents another display just two weeks later, when a Total Lunar Eclipse occurs on 3 March 2026, allowing nearly everyone on Earth to witness the event.

The solar eclipse occurs mainly over Antarctica, while the lunar event offers widespread visibility, giving people across the globe a chance to see the Moon turn red. The cosmos will present two spectacular events this season, so be sure to mark your calendar and not miss the celestial show.

Next Solar Eclipses Visible in India:

  • May 21, 2031: Annular solar eclipse over southern India

  • March 20, 2034: Total solar eclipse visible from parts of northern India

Solar Eclipse Safety Tips: Protect Your Eyes During the “Ring of Fire”

Watching a solar eclipse can be mesmerizing, but your eyes need protection. Follow these essential tips:

  1. Always wear ISO-certified eclipse glasses – Never look at the Sun with regular sunglasses.

  2. Avoid direct viewing – Even a brief glance at the “Ring of Fire” can cause serious eye damage.

  3. Use proper filters with cameras or telescopes – Protect both your eyes and your equipment.

  4. Supervise children carefully – Make sure they also wear certified glasses at all times.

  5. Never improvise – Avoid homemade filters or smoked glass; they won’t protect your eyes.

Stay safe and enjoy the solar eclipse responsibly!

(With Inputs)

Also Read: When Is Vijaya Ekadashi 2026: Is It On February 12…

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 7:57 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Annular Solar EclipseAntarctica eclipseastronomy events 2026eclipse glasseseclipse livestreameclipse safety tipseclipse viewingFebruary 17 eclipsehome-hero-pos-7India eclipse visibilitylunar eclipse 2026partial solar eclipseRing of FireRing of Fire eclipsesolar eclipse 2026solar eclipse timingtotal lunar eclipse

RELATED News

Who Is Puneet Agrawal? MEA Appoints Senior Diplomat As Ambassador to Thailand

Dissent To Reconciliation: Days After Meeting Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor Gets Key Role In Congress Ahead of Kerala Election Campaign

Tamil Nadu Shock: Man Collapses, Dies During TVK Chief Vijay’s Election Rally In Salem, Crowd Stunned

PM Modi Unveils Seva Teerth, PMO’s New Address; ‘Touching Every Section Of Society’- What Does The Name Signify And Why It Matters?

Is Actor Vijay A Big Factor In Tamil Nadu Polls: TVK Chief Takes On DMK As Poll Pundits Say, “Stalin Should Be Scared”

LATEST NEWS

Bhopal’s Twisted Love Story Turns Deadly: 33-Year-Old Woman Killed By Married Lover, Body Dumped In Septic Tank

Donald Trump Says Regime Change In Iran Would Be The ‘Best Thing That Could Happen’ Amid Escalating Tensions

Meet Gayeshwar Chandra Roy: BNP’s Only Hindu Leader Wins From Dhaka Constituency In Bangladesh Election

Meet Alin Sherin Abraham: 10-Month-Old Baby Girl Becomes Kerala’s Youngest Organ Donor To Save 5 Lives

Paris Police Shoot, Injure Knife-Wielding Man After Attempted Attack Near Arc de Triomphe | WATCH

Donald Trump Confirms Second Aircraft Carrier Deployment Amid Iran Tensions, Says ‘If No Deal Is Reached, We’ll Need It’

Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In US Court Over Murder-For-Hire Plot Against Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Who Was Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra? Son Of ‘Ramayan’ Creator Ramanand Sagar Dies At 84

‘Funky’ Movie Review: Kayadu Lohar And Vishwak Sen’s Comedy Telugu Film Delivers Laughter In Bits, Entertains With Quirky Moments & Humor

Who Is Rajan Lall? Indian Expat And Film Producer Wins Rs 8 Crore Dubai Duty Free Jackpot Days After His 79th Birthday

Will India Witness The February 17, 2026 “Ring Of Fire” Solar Eclipse? Here’s When, Where, And The Timing To Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Will India Witness The February 17, 2026 “Ring Of Fire” Solar Eclipse? Here’s When, Where, And The Timing To Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Will India Witness The February 17, 2026 “Ring Of Fire” Solar Eclipse? Here’s When, Where, And The Timing To Watch
Will India Witness The February 17, 2026 “Ring Of Fire” Solar Eclipse? Here’s When, Where, And The Timing To Watch
Will India Witness The February 17, 2026 “Ring Of Fire” Solar Eclipse? Here’s When, Where, And The Timing To Watch
Will India Witness The February 17, 2026 “Ring Of Fire” Solar Eclipse? Here’s When, Where, And The Timing To Watch

QUICK LINKS