When Is Vijaya Ekadashi 2026: Is It On February 12 Or 13? Check The Exact Date, Auspicious Time, And Rituals Explained

Vijaya Ekadashi is also translated as the Ekadashi which brings victory. It is said that by worshiping Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi on this day, one can eradicate bad things and one can achieve success in the upcoming work.

Published: February 12, 2026 08:25:38 IST

When Is Vijaya Ekadashi 2026: Is It On February 12 Or 13? Check The Exact Date, Auspicious Time, And Rituals Explained

Vijaya Ekadashi is celebrated on Ekadashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of the month of Phalguna and is devoted to Lord Vishnu. This holy fast is said to liberate the believers of sins and bring success over challenges in life.

When Is Vijaya Ekadashi 2026: Is It On February 12 Or 13?

There has been a confusion of whether Vijaya Ekadashi must be celebrated on February 12 or February 13 in February 2026. As per the Vedic Panchang, the Ekadashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha is started at 12.22 PM on February 12, 2026 and is stopped at 2.25 PM on February 13, 2026. Ekadashi fasting is celebrated on the basis of Udaya Tithi (the date that prevails at sunrise), as such, the Vijaya Ekadashi will be celebrated on Friday, February 13, 2026.

When Is Vijaya Ekadashi 2026: Auspicious Time

There are various auspicious hours which are said to be the best time to do worship and chanting on Vijaya Ekadashi. Brahma Muhurta will be 5:17 AM to 6:08 AM, Abhijit Muhurta will be 12:13 PM-12.58 PM and Vijay Muhurta will be 2:27 PM-3:12 PM. It is recommended that the devotees arise early in the morning, take a shower and dress in clean clothes, and commence with the puja. This should be done before the idol/image of Lord Vishnu and should be cleansed and a promise to fast. It should be offered in form of yellow flowers, fruits, tulsi leaves and rice grains accompanied by lighting of a ghee lamp and incense. It is believed that chanting the mantra, Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya, and reading the Vijaya Ekadashi Vrat Katha are very helpful.

When Is Vijaya Ekadashi 2026: Rituals Explained

Vijaya Ekadashi is also translated as the Ekadashi which brings victory. It is said that by worshiping Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi on this day, one can eradicate bad things and one can achieve success in the upcoming work. It is believed that by observing this fast, peace, prosperity and spiritual growth are brought. On February 14, 2026, between 7:00 AM and 9:14 AM, with Dwadashi Tithi in mind, the fast will be broken (Parana). The devotees are expected to uphold cleanness of mind, word, and deed throughout the day to earn as much spiritual merit as they can.

