With Assembly Polls Next Year, DMK Highlights Dravidian Model Of Governance In Cooperative Dept

With the 2026 elections approaching, Tamil Nadu’s political chessboard gets a Dravidian upgrade. Stalin’s governance flex isn't loud rallies but quiet revolutions, loan waivers, SHG boosts, and grassroots empowerment. With numbers doing the talking, the real campaign seems underway, etched not in promises, but cooperative balance sheets and people-first progress.

Published By: Anand Singh
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 10:07:50 IST

Even as the assembly polls in Tamil Nadu is scheduled next year, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has been showcasing his Dravidian Model of governance in the southern state through the cooperative department in four years.

According to the state government, in the last four years, the DMK government provided crop loans totalling Rs 53,340.60 crore to 66,24,955 farmers, while jewel loans worth Rs 4,904 crore were waived for 11.70 lakh people.

It also said that the self-help group (SHG) loans amounting to Rs 2,118.80 crores were waived for 1,01,963 SHGs.

The state government highlighted that even the loan limit for women’s self-help groups was increased, providing Rs 10,997 crores in loans. 

Talking about farmers in the state, the government said that 11.88 lakh farmers received Rs 6,372 crore in loans for livestock development, while even loans totalling Rs 225.94 crore were provided to 47,221 differently-abled individuals.

It also stressed that 16,578 working women received Rs 470 crore in loans, while 49,000 women entrepreneurs were provided with Rs 283.27 crore in loans.

“Through the Annal Ambedkar Business Pioneer Scheme, 86 sanitation workers received Rs 52.34 crore in loans to become entrepreneurs and multi-purpose cooperative societies disbursed loans totalling Rs 1,121.31 crore in the state,” it said

It also highlighted that a new Arts and Science College was established in Attur through the Cooperative Department and
9,132 new employees were appointed, with an additional 3,353 positions being filled.

“The business turnover of Agricultural Producers Cooperative Societies reached Rs. 10,283.21 crore and Tamil Nadu government received awards from the Indian Warehousing Development Authority for warehouse maintenance,” it added.

Tamil Nadu is likely to face a four-cornered contest in the April-May 2026 Assembly polls among DMK, AIADMK, TVK, and NTK for the 234 member assembly.

