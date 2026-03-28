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Home > India News > World Public Summit 2026 Concludes, Lays Emphasis On Public Diplomacy And International Cooperation

World Public Summit 2026 Concludes, Lays Emphasis On Public Diplomacy And International Cooperation

The four-day World Public Summit 2026 in New Delhi brought delegates from 153 countries together, emphasizing conscious unity, peace, and value-based leadership. Key discussions focused on collaboration, culture, and public diplomacy to shape a connected, cooperative future.

World Public Summit 2026 Concludes in New Delhi
World Public Summit 2026 Concludes in New Delhi

Published By: Aditya Wadhawan
Last updated: March 28, 2026 08:18:15 IST

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World Public Summit 2026 Concludes, Lays Emphasis On Public Diplomacy And International Cooperation

The four day World Public Summit (WPS) 2026 has been concluded in New Delhi. The Summit brought together representatives from civil society, academia, business, and international organizations.

Important dignitaries like Sameep Shastri, Vice Chairman, BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Meenakshi Lekhi,
Former Minister of State for External Affairs of India, Svetlana Konstantinovna Smirnova, Chairperson of the General Council of the World Peoples Assembly, and Oleg Skripochka, a Russian cosmonaut and Hero of the Russian Federation, participated in the event. 

Sameep Shastri, Vice Chairman, BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, “As the world stands at a defining moment, with new alliances emerging and the Global South gaining prominence, the idea of conscious unity becomes a necessity. This platform must move beyond dialogue towards meaningful collaboration. The future will be shaped by collective resilience and a
shared commitment to cooperation over conflict, guided by purpose and a sense of unity.” 

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Svetlana Konstantinovna Smirnova, chairperson, General Council of the World Peoples Assembly, said, “The idea of a new world of conscious unity is about peace, harmony, friendship and shared purpose. It is not utopia, but a future we can build
together. Through the World Peoples Assembly, we bring together civil society, business and communities across countries to strengthen public diplomacy and create meaningful dialogue that shapes a more connected and cooperative world.” 

The Summit featured panel discussions, including the Opening Plenary “India: Unity in Diversity — the Architecture of a Common Future. 

Values that unite with speakers such as Svetlana Smirnova, Hélène Perroud and Himadrish Suwan, focusing on unity
and value-based leadership. It also included sessions on ‘Peace through Culture: Shared Values as the Basis for a Common Future, featuring Shri Manoj Kumar Tiwari, Member of the Lok Sabha, Anand Raaj Anand and Sandeep Marwah. 

The World Peoples Assembly is an international union of non-governmental organizations that serves as a humanitarian platform for cooperation between peoples based on trust, mutual respect and shared values. The Summit brought together participants from 153 countries. 

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World Public Summit 2026 Concludes, Lays Emphasis On Public Diplomacy And International Cooperation

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World Public Summit 2026 Concludes, Lays Emphasis On Public Diplomacy And International Cooperation

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World Public Summit 2026 Concludes, Lays Emphasis On Public Diplomacy And International Cooperation
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