LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > This Magical Hair Oil Could Tranform Your Hair Growth, Shiny and Prevent Hair Breakage Naturally

This Magical Hair Oil Could Tranform Your Hair Growth, Shiny and Prevent Hair Breakage Naturally

We have all tried expensive shampoos, serums, and countless home remedies to achieve healthy, shiny, and strong hair. But there’s one ingredient that you are missing in your hair care routine. Even experts...

Apricot oil strengthens the roots of hair and nourishes the hair follicles. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
Apricot oil strengthens the roots of hair and nourishes the hair follicles. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: August 13, 2025 14:38:22 IST

We have all tried expensive shampoos, serums, and countless home remedies to achieve healthy, shiny, and strong hair. But there’s one ingredient that you are missing in your hair care routine. Even experts can’t deny the benefits and nutrients packed in oil that can transform your hair growth and even stop your hair breakage. Yes, you heard that right. Without any expensive salon treatments or products that will empty your pocket, this hair oil is all you need to boost your hair’s lifeline. 

What is Apricot Oil? 

This secret and magical ingredient is Apricot, which can do wonders for your hair health. Apricot Oil is derived from the kernels of the apricot fruit. This can easily be absorbed by the hair and does not make your hair greasy. This oil is also called Khubani Oil, one of the best hair and even skincare oil. 

Benefits of Apricot Oil for Hair Growth

  • Promotes Hair Growth

Apricot oil strengthens the roots of hair and nourishes the hair follicles, as the oil is packed with vitamins and fatty acids. Vitamin E in this oil will repair damaged hair and support your hair cells. 

  • Moisturises and Softens Hair

Apricot oil is very lightweight and non-greasy which locks the moisture in and makes hair soft, smooth, and shiny. 

  • Prevents Breakage and Split Ends

Apricot oil helps reduce dryness and brittleness, which causes heavy damage to hair, like breakage and split ends. 

  • Best For Sensitive and Itchy Scalp 

Apricot oil possesses ‘Ropan’, which has healing properties that help in healing irritable or sensitive skin. 

How to Use Apricot Oil for Hair Growth

  • As a Pre-Shampoo Treatment

Before washing your hair with shampoo. Take slightly warm apricot oil and massage it into your scalp, and apply it to your hair length also. Leave it for 30-60 minutes and then rinse it with shampoo. 

  •  Mixed with Conditioner

Yes, you heard that right, you can mix a few drops of apricot oil into your conditioner, whichever you use, for that extra hydration and smoothness. 

  • As a Scalp Massage Oil

If you are someone who has a routine of oiling every weekend or any specific day, then you can mix apricot oil with castor or coconut oil. And massage it into your scalp twice a week for hair growth. Just remember to do it consistently. 

  • Leave-In Serum

As it is not non-greasy, you can even apply a small amount of apricot oil to damp hair, just like serum for that non-frizzy hair. 

Apricot oil is natural, affordable, and highly effective for hair growth, dryness, itchy scalp, and it even adds shine to your hair. You’re hair will thank you for using this miraculous oil. 

Tags: Apricot OilApricot Oil benefitsApricot Oil usesbest oil for hair growthhair breakagehair growthnon greasy hair oilnon greasy hair serumsensitive scalpshiny hair

RELATED News

You’re Probably Ignoring These Tiny Habits That Shape Your Life
The Celebrity A-List: Who’s Wearing The Most Jaw-Dropping Engagement Rings In 2025?
Finding Serenity In Chaos: 7 Slow Living Practices
Life Lessons Learned Too Late: 6 Insights For A Better Life
Why Korean Sheet Masks Are Taking Over the Skincare World

LATEST NEWS

‘Wrong To Impose Such A Ban’: Maharashtra DY CM Ajit Pawar Opposes The Closure Of Meat Shops On August 15
CJI BR Gavai Assures To Examine A Plea Challenging Relocation Of Stray Dogs From Delhi
Former RCB Player Joins Adult Site, Sparks Controversy: League Imposes Promotion Ban
Delhi-NCR Stray Dogs Removal Case: Kichcha Sudeepa Urges Adoption Over Captivity, Says, ‘They Didn’t Choose The Streets’
Odell Beckham Jr. Slams Retirement Rumors, Hints At More To Come
Pete Alonso Breaks Darryl Strawberry’s Longstanding Mets Home Run Record
How Volodymyr Zelenskyy Is Still Ukrainian President Even After His Term Ended? Know Real Reason
When Sridevi Spoke About Her Next Life Years Before Her Tragic Death: ‘Koi Change Usme…’
Priyanka Chaturvedi Takes A Dig At Kangana Ranaut A Day After Actress Slammed Jaya Bachchan- Here’s What Happened!
LSG May Part Ways With Zaheer Khan, New Mentor To Take Over With Expanded Role: Reports
This Magical Hair Oil Could Tranform Your Hair Growth, Shiny and Prevent Hair Breakage Naturally

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

This Magical Hair Oil Could Tranform Your Hair Growth, Shiny and Prevent Hair Breakage Naturally

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

This Magical Hair Oil Could Tranform Your Hair Growth, Shiny and Prevent Hair Breakage Naturally
This Magical Hair Oil Could Tranform Your Hair Growth, Shiny and Prevent Hair Breakage Naturally
This Magical Hair Oil Could Tranform Your Hair Growth, Shiny and Prevent Hair Breakage Naturally
This Magical Hair Oil Could Tranform Your Hair Growth, Shiny and Prevent Hair Breakage Naturally

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?