At We Women Want And Shakti Awards 2025: Leher Kala on Why Wealthy Families in India Prefer Adopting Girls Over Boys

At We Women Want And Shakti Awards 2025: Leher Kala on Why Wealthy Families in India Prefer Adopting Girls Over Boys

Wealthy Indian families increasingly prefer adopting girls over boys, influenced by changing societal values and perceptions of daughters as dependable caregivers. This trend contrasts with lower-income families’ adoption choices and highlights shifting attitudes toward gender and family roles.

Leher Kala shared some eye-opening adoption stats in India
Leher Kala shared some eye-opening adoption stats in India

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 7, 2025 15:44:00 IST

In a recent conversation between Priya Sahgal, Namita Bhandare, and Leher Kala, an interesting and somewhat surprising trend in Indian adoption came up: wealthier families seem to prefer adopting girls rather than boys.

Changing Mindsets: Why Wealthy Indian Families Are Choosing to Adopt Girls More Often Than Boys

Leher Kala shared some eye-opening adoption stats in India, it’s often the wealthy who adopt girls, while lower-income families lean towards adopting boys. And this isn’t because there aren’t boys available in orphanages; there are plenty. It’s more about choice and perception.

Namita Bhandare reflected on this, saying that attitudes toward girls have been slowly but surely changing over the last 20 years. Girls are no longer seen as a burden but as reliable and caring  many young girls even talk about wanting to support not just their future in-laws but also their own mothers. This shift is powerful and reflects a growing respect for daughters.

Leher added that this trend might be a form of “reverse snobbery,” where wanting a daughter is seen as a mark of being progressive. But ultimately, she feels true equality will come when it simply doesn’t matter if a child is a boy or a girl — we just want a healthy, happy child.

What stood out was how this adoption trend mirrors wider changes in how society values girls. When celebrities adopt daughters and celebrate them publicly, it sends a strong message that girls deserve just as much love and opportunity.

This conversation reminded us that adoption is more than just a legal process  it’s deeply tied to cultural values, changing gender norms, and evolving hopes for the next generation.

About We Women Want: A Show That Listens to Women

We Women Want is a weekly show on NewsX that focuses on real issues that matter to women. It talks about topics like domestic violence, IVF, breast cancer, relationships, single parenting, workplace problems, and more. The show not only highlights winners but also gives space to those who are struggling.

Many times, experts such as lawyers, doctors, and activists come on the show to help women find support and answers. Over time, it has become more than just a talk show, it’s become a platform where women can speak, be heard, and get help when needed. 

