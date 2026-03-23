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Home > Lifestyle News > Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 5: Skandamata Aarti, Mantra, Puja Vidhi, Bhog, Colour to Wear and Spiritual Significance | Details Inside

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 5: Skandamata Aarti, Mantra, Puja Vidhi, Bhog, Colour to Wear and Spiritual Significance | Details Inside

Skandamata Aarti: Chaitra Navratri 2026 marks its fifth day dedicated to Maa Skandamata, the fifth form of Goddess Durga. She is worshipped as the symbol of motherhood, strength and wisdom, and is believed to bless devotees with peace, prosperity and spiritual growth.

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 5: Skandamata Aarti, Mantra, Puja Vidhi, Bhog, Colour to Wear and Spiritual Significance | Details Inside
Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 5: Skandamata Aarti, Mantra, Puja Vidhi, Bhog, Colour to Wear and Spiritual Significance | Details Inside

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: March 23, 2026 11:02:23 IST

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Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 5: Skandamata Aarti, Mantra, Puja Vidhi, Bhog, Colour to Wear and Spiritual Significance | Details Inside

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 5 is devoted to Goddess Skandamata, the fifth form of Maa Durga and the mother of Lord Kartikeya. She represents purity, wisdom and motherly strength. Devotees worship her to seek peace, prosperity and spiritual growth. This day is considered highly auspicious for removing negativity and attracting divine blessings.

Who is Goddess Skandamata

Goddess Skandamata is depicted sitting on a lotus, holding her son Kartikeya in her lap. She is also known as the Goddess who blesses devotees with knowledge, courage and salvation. Worshipping her is believed to open the path to spiritual awakening and inner peace.

Puja Vidhi (How to Perform Day 5 Puja)

Start your day early with a bath and wear clean clothes, preferably in yellow. Clean the puja area and place an idol or image of Maa Skandamata. Offer yellow flowers, fruits and sweets. Light a diya and incense sticks. Chant Durga mantras and recite Durga Saptashati or Navratri prayers. Offer bhog with devotion and perform aarti at the end.

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Skandamata Mantra

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Skandamata Rupena Samsthita
Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

Skandamata Aarti

Jai Skandamata Maiya Jai Skandamata
Tumko Nishdin Dhyavat Hari Brahma Shivdata

Bhog for Day 5

Bananas are considered the most auspicious offering on this day. Devotees also prepare kheer, halwa and other sweets as prasad. Offering bhog with devotion is believed to bring good health, happiness and prosperity.

Colour to Wear on Day 5

Yellow is the colour associated with Navratri Day 5. It symbolises joy, positivity and energy. Wearing yellow is believed to attract blessings of Maa Skandamata and enhance spiritual vibes.

Spiritual Significance

Day 5 of Navratri highlights the importance of motherly love, strength and wisdom. Devotees believe that sincere prayers to Maa Skandamata help in removing obstacles, granting success and bringing emotional balance.

Disclaimer: This content is based on traditional beliefs and cultural practices. Rituals may vary depending on region and personal faith.

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Tags: Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 5Maa Skandamata SignificanceNavratri Bhog ListNavratri Colours 2026Navratri Festival IndiaNavratri Puja Vidhi Day 5Skandamata AartiSkandamata Mantra

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Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 5: Skandamata Aarti, Mantra, Puja Vidhi, Bhog, Colour to Wear and Spiritual Significance | Details Inside

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Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 5: Skandamata Aarti, Mantra, Puja Vidhi, Bhog, Colour to Wear and Spiritual Significance | Details Inside

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Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 5: Skandamata Aarti, Mantra, Puja Vidhi, Bhog, Colour to Wear and Spiritual Significance | Details Inside
Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 5: Skandamata Aarti, Mantra, Puja Vidhi, Bhog, Colour to Wear and Spiritual Significance | Details Inside
Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 5: Skandamata Aarti, Mantra, Puja Vidhi, Bhog, Colour to Wear and Spiritual Significance | Details Inside
Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 5: Skandamata Aarti, Mantra, Puja Vidhi, Bhog, Colour to Wear and Spiritual Significance | Details Inside

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