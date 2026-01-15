LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > Happy Makar Sankranti 2026: 20 Best Wishes, Heartfelt Quotes, Warm Messages And Festive Greetings To Share With Loved Ones

Happy Makar Sankranti 2026: 20 Best Wishes, Heartfelt Quotes, Warm Messages And Festive Greetings To Share With Loved Ones

sankranthi wishes: The modern day Makar Sankranti celebrations have included the sending of warm wishes, messages, greetings, quotes, and pictures as a significant part. Families as well as friends circulate messages straight from the heart which carry good wishes for happiness, health, success, and prosperity right with the northward journey of the sun.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 15, 2026 09:04:22 IST

sankranthi wishes: Makar Sankranti occupies a top place among India’s festivals and is a celebration that is held mid January every year, which marks the sun’s moving into the Capricorn (Makara) sign, thus winter ending and longer, warmer days starting. The festival is a celebration of the harvest period, and the share of nature’s bounty is given along with gratefulness for the yield. It has a long-standing cultural and religious significance that connects the ancient astronomic observations with the agricultural practices that have been passed along generation after generation. The day is generally viewed as a period for rejuvenation, hope, and thankfulness to be expressed for life’s gifts.

sankranthi wishes: At different parts of India Makar Sankranti once again, the festival that unites the country, is celebrated with different customs, food, and prayers that are telling of India’s different cultures. Sky flying kites was the most important event and thus the kites in different hues filled the sky looking like the colors of joy, freedom, and hopes going up. The sharing of sesame (til) and jaggery (gur) sweets, which are the symbols of warmth, sweetness, and goodwill among friends and family, is very common and happens continuously. Rivers are the places where people bathe, pray to the Sun God, and do good deeds for the sake of spirituality. The activities that are celebrated together by the people not only serve to bring them closer but also to strengthen the bonds of unity and peace.

sankranthi wishes: The modern day Makar Sankranti celebrations have included the sending of warm wishes, messages, greetings, quotes, and pictures as a significant part. Families as well as friends circulate messages straight from the heart which carry good wishes for happiness, health, success, and prosperity right with the northward journey of the sun. It is common for messages to carry the festival hopes of new beginnings, positive energy, and abundant joy to live with people. The greetings that are either shared in person or over messaging apps, help spread the festive cheer and also strengthen the bonds made during this holy time.

May this Makar Sankranti be a time when warmth, happiness, and prosperity come into your life. 

As the sun starts to move towards the north, may your house be filled with success and joy.

This Makar Sankranti, may you be blessed with a harvest of good health, wealth, and unlimited happiness.

The sweetness of til and gur may bring peace and love into your life.

Your dreams may fly high like the colorful kites in the sky. Happy Makar Sankranti!

On this holy day, may the new beginnings bring peace and positivity.

The festival of the sun may give you strength and success.

This Makar Sankranti, may you have bright days and warm smiles.

Your house may be full of laughter, love, and prosperity.

Reap the harvest of joy and togetherness. Happy Makar Sankranti 2026!

Release your concerns and allow happiness to come in as the sun shines brighter.

Let this festival be the beginning of good luck for you.

Sending warm and sincere wishes for a happy and rich Makar Sankranti.

Life to you may be as delightful as til-gur laddoos.

Health, wealth, and smiles without end to you this festive season!

May positivity be rising in your life as kites are in the sky.

During this sacred day, may peace and prosperity be your eternal companions.

May the Sun God’s blessings illuminate your way.

Merry, grateful, and hopeful celebrations of the festival.

On Makar Sankranti, warm wishes for you and your dear ones.

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 9:04 AM IST
QUICK LINKS