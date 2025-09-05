Happy Teacher’s Day 2025: 20+ Heartfelt Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes to Share With Your Teachers

Happy Teachers Day 2025 Wishes, Status, Messages, Wallpapers, Images, Quotes: India celebrates Teachers’ Day every year on September 5, marking the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a visionary educator and statesman and the second President of India. His student once asked him to celebrate his birthday, so he suggested that the day should be dedicated to every teacher in the country.

Teacher’s Day is the best day to celebrate your mentors and thank them for guiding you. So here are 25+ images, wishes. Messages, quotes to impress your teachers.

Happy Teacher’s Day 2025: Quotes