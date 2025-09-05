LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > Happy Teacher’s Day 2025: 20+ Heartfelt Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes to Share With Your Teachers

Happy Teacher's Day 2025: 20+ Heartfelt Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes to Share With Your Teachers

Happy Teachers Day 2025 Wishes, Status, Messages, Wallpapers, Images, Quotes: India celebrates Teachers' Day every year on September 5, marking the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. So here are 25+ images, wishes. Messages, quotes to impress your teachers to send on WhatsApp, Instagram, and WhatsApp Statues.

Happy Teacher’s Day 2025: 20+ Heartfelt Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes to Share With Your Teachers

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 5, 2025 10:49:34 IST

Happy Teachers Day 2025 Wishes, Status, Messages, Wallpapers, Images, Quotes: India celebrates Teachers’ Day every year on September 5, marking the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a visionary educator and statesman and the second President of India. His student once asked him to celebrate his birthday, so he suggested that the day should be dedicated to every teacher in the country.

Teacher’s Day is the best day to celebrate your mentors and thank them for guiding you. So here are 25+ images, wishes. Messages, quotes to impress your teachers. 

Happy Teacher’s Day 2025: 20+ Heartfelt Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes to Share With Your Teachers

Happy Teacher's Day 2025: Quotes 

  1. "The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires." — William Arthur Ward

  2. "Good teaching is more a giving of right questions than a giving of right answers." — Josef Albers

    Happy Teacher’s Day 2025: 20+ Heartfelt Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes to Share With Your Teachers

  3. "A teacher affects eternity; he can never tell where his influence stops." — Henry Adams

  4. "It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge." — Albert Einstein

  5. "Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world." — Nelson Mandela                    

    Happy Teacher’s Day 2025: 20+ Heartfelt Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes to Share With Your Teachers

    Happy Teacher's Day 2025: Wishes and Messages

  6.  "Happy Teachers' Day 2025! Your lessons went beyond books and will stay with us always."

  7. "To the teacher who never gave up on us, even when we gave up on ourselves—thank you."

  8. "Thank you for believing in me even when I doubted myself. Your guidance means the world. Happy Teachers' Day!"

  9. "Behind our small successes and big milestones is your effort and patience."

  10. "Happy Teachers' Day! Your kindness made learning feel less like a task and more like discovery."

  11. "You don't just teach lessons, you inspire dreams and build confidence. Grateful to have you as my mentor. Happy Teachers' Day!"

  12. "Your patience and dedication have made learning a joy and shaped who I am today. Wishing you a wonderful Teachers' Day!"

  13. "You taught us how to think, not what to think."

  14. "Behind every success story, there is a teacher like you who never gives up. Thank you for lighting my path. Happy Teachers' Day!"

  15. "Happy Teachers' Day! Forever grateful."

  16. "You turned challenges into opportunities and lessons into life values. Forever thankful for your support. Happy Teachers' Day"

  17. "You shaped not just lessons, but lives."

  18. "Happy Teachers' Day! Your wisdom, dedication, and kindness will always lead us on the right path."

  19. "Thank you for being the guiding light and for inspiring me every day."

  20. "Dear Teacher, your patience, dedication, and kindness have left an everlasting mark on my life. Happy Teachers' Day!"
  21. "Behind every successful student is a teacher who never gave up — thank you for being that teacher in my life."
Happy Teacher’s Day 2025: 20+ Heartfelt Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes to Share With Your Teachers

