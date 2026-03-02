LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > Holi 2026 Holiday: When Will Offices, Schools & Banks Close? Know the Exact Dates | Full Details Inside

Holi 2026 Holiday: When Will Offices, Schools & Banks Close? Know the Exact Dates | Full Details Inside

Find out the Holi 2026 public holiday date in India, including when offices, schools, and banks will remain closed, and why Holika Dahan and the lunar eclipse have created date confusion this year.

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Last updated: March 2, 2026 12:08:12 IST

Holika Dahan 2026 Official Date

Holika Dahan will be observed on 2 March 2026 (evening) in many traditions. This year, a lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) occurs on 3 March, creating confusion about the correct ritual timing. Because eclipses and Bhadra kaal are considered inauspicious, astrologers recommend performing Holika Dahan on 2 March during the Pradosh period. Some religious authorities also state that 2 March is more auspicious due to the absence of Bhadra and eclipse influence.

Confusion Over Holika Dahan Date in 2026

Full moon (Purnima) begins on 2 March evening and ends 3 March evening. A lunar eclipse and Bhadra timing created debate about ritual timing. Some traditions suggested 2 March for rituals due to astrological factors. However, most calendars observe Holika Dahan on 3 March.

Holi 2026 Official Date

4 March 2026 (Wednesday) is the main Holi festival day. This is the day when people play with colors (Rangwali Holi/Dhulandi).

Are Offices, Schools & Banks Closed on Holi 2026?

Main Holiday (Nationwide)

Rangwali Holi will be celebrated on 4 March 2026. This is the official public holiday across most of India. Government offices, schools, banks, and many businesses remain closed.

What About 3 March?

Due to the lunar eclipse and ritual observances, colors are generally not played on 3 March. Some states or institutions may grant optional leave or early closure.

2 March (Holika Dahan Day)

Holika Dahan evening is a ritual observance. It is not a nationwide public holiday, and offices typically function normally.

Why is Holi Celebrated?

Holi marks the end of winter and arrival of spring. It celebrates renewal, fertility, and agricultural abundance. The festival symbolizes rejuvenation in nature and human life. It represents new beginnings and positive energy.

Spiritual Significance of Holi 

Holika Dahan fire symbolizes burning away sins, ego, and impurities. Devotees symbolically release past mistakes into the flames. The ritual represents purification and inner transformation. It prepares individuals spiritually for a fresh start.

Disclaimer: The information provided about Holi and Holika Dahan is based on religious texts, cultural traditions, and commonly accepted beliefs. Ritual dates and practices may vary by region, community, and local panchang. This content is intended for informational and cultural understanding only and should not be considered religious or professional advice.

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 12:04 PM IST
QUICK LINKS