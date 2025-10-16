LIVE TV
How Much Distance Should Be Between Your Phone And You While Sleeping?

WHO advises keeping your phone at least 3 feet away while sleeping to reduce exposure to radio frequency radiation and improve sleep quality. Experts say distance and screen-free habits can prevent insomnia and boost overall sleep health.

WHO advises keeping your phone at least 3 feet away while sleeping to reduce exposure to radio frequency radiation. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 16, 2025 17:06:52 IST

How Much Distance Should Be Between Your Phone And You While Sleeping?

Smartphones have become an important aspect of our daily routine from waking us up to staying in touch 24/7. However, during bedtime, if you keep your phone too near, it might be causing more damage than you know. In a recent World Health Organization (WHO) report, it has come to light that the radio frequency radiation from mobile phones may harm users’ health and sleep.

In order to avoid these possible health hazards, WHO advises you to keep a distance of at least 3 feet (approximately one meter) between your smartphone and your body while you are sleeping. 

Why You Should Not Sleep With Your Phone Nearby?

It is common for people to leave their phones on bedside tables or under pillows, usually to read notifications or browse social media before sleeping. Nevertheless, studies show that screen exposure to blue light and radio waves can interfere with sleep cycles, inhibit the production of melatonin, and trigger alertness making it more difficult to fall asleep and remain asleep.

Increased nighttime phone usage has also been linked to higher rates of insomnia, as the mind remains stimulated long after you’ve put the phone down. The interactive nature of mobile devices constantly scrolling, tapping, and refreshing keeps the brain in a state of alertness instead of winding down.

Simple Steps To Improve Your Sleep Health

Keep your phone at least 3 feet away: Put it on the nearest table, not your bed. This allows easy access in case of emergency without exposing you to constant radio frequencies.

Keep your phone in another room: If you have an option, keep your phone charged in a room other than your bedroom. You will be less likely to check for notifications and more likely to get undisturbed sleep.

Use “Do Not Disturb” mode: Block late-night messages and notifications from disrupting your sleep.

Darken your bedroom lights: Bright light inhibits melatonin, which makes it difficult to sleep.

Develop a bedtime routine: Sleep and wake up at the same time every day to habituate your body for regular sleep.

Turn your bed into a screen-free area: Keep it for sleep and relaxation purposes only.

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 5:06 PM IST
Tags: Sleeping disorderSmartphone sleep healthWHO

How Much Distance Should Be Between Your Phone And You While Sleeping?

QUICK LINKS