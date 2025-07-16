LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Katrina Kaif's Turns 41, Revisiting Her Move To India And Bollywood Break

Katrina Kaif’s Turns 41, Revisiting Her Move To India And Bollywood Break

As Katrina Kaif celebrates her birthday, fans reflect on her Bollywood journey, which began when she moved to India at the age of 17. Born abroad and raised across multiple countries, Katrina entered the Indian film industry with her debut in Boom (2003), marking the start of her rise to stardom.

Last Updated: July 16, 2025 03:52:02 IST

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif turns  41 today. She began her journey after she moved to India in the early 2000s. Born in Hong Kong and raised across several countries including China, Japan, France, and the UK, Katrina relocated to India to pursue a modelling and acting career.

She arrived in India at the age of 17 and began her professional career by modelling for major brands. Her first breakthrough came when she was cast in the 2003 Hindi film Boom, produced by Ayesha Shroff. Although the film did not perform well at the box office, it marked Katrina’s entry into the Indian film industry.

Katrina Kaif’s Early Career And Rise To Stardom

After moving to India, Katrina quickly became a popular face in the modelling industry. She featured in numerous commercial campaigns and fashion shows, which helped her gain visibility. Her lack of fluency in Hindi initially posed a challenge, but she overcame it with rigorous training. Directors soon took notice of her screen presence.

Her first major commercial success came with Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya (2005), opposite Salman Khan. From then on, Katrina delivered a series of hits, including Namastey London, Singh is Kinng, Ek Tha Tiger, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Dhoom 3.

Katrina’s Impact on Bollywood

Katrina Kaif has established herself as one of Bollywood’s top actresses with a diverse filmography and a strong fan base. Her dance numbers, style choices, and box office successes have contributed significantly to her popularity. She continues to take on challenging roles, working with leading filmmakers and actors in the Indian film industry.

Katrina married actor Vicky Kaushal in December 2021 in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan. On the professional front, she was last seen in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi and has a few big-budget films lined up for release. 

