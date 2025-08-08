LIVE TV
Raksha Bandhan 2025: When Is Rakhi, August 9 or 8? Check Date, Timings And City-Wise Muhurat Details

Raksha Bandhan 2025: When Is Rakhi, August 9 or 8? Check Date, Timings And City-Wise Muhurat Details

The Shubh Muhurat (auspicious time) to tie the Rakhi is from 5:47 AM to 1:24 PM on August 9, lasting 7 hours and 37 minutes. This is considered the most favourable time as the Bhadra period, which is not suitable for Rakhi rituals, will end before sunrise.

Raksha Bandhan 2025: When Is Rakhi, August 9 or 8? Check Date, Timings And City-Wise Muhurat Details

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 8, 2025 10:49:49 IST

Raksha Bandhan is a special festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a Rakhi (sacred thread) on their brothers’ wrists, and brothers promise to protect their sisters and support them.

In 2025, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Saturday, August 9, according to Drik Panchang, even though the Purnima Tithi (full moon day of the Sawan month) begins on August 8 at 2:12 PM. The Purnima Tithi ends on August 9 at 1:24 PM.

The Shubh Muhurat (auspicious time) to tie the Rakhi is from 5:47 AM to 1:24 PM on August 9, lasting 7 hours and 37 minutes. This is considered the most favourable time as the Bhadra period, which is not suitable for Rakhi rituals, will end before sunrise.

According to Hindustan Times report, here are the city-wise Shubh Muhurat timings to tie Rakhi:

New Delhi – 5:47 AM to 1:24 PM

Mumbai – 6:18 AM to 1:24 PM

Gurgaon – 5:48 AM to 1:24 PM

Noida – 5:46 AM to 1:24 PM

Bengaluru – 6:07 AM to 1:24 PM

Pune – 6:15 AM to 1:24 PM

Chennai – 5:56 AM to 1:24 PM

Kolkata – 5:11 AM to 1:24 PM

Hyderabad – 5:58 AM to 1:24 PM

Ahmedabad – 6:14 AM to 1:24 PM

Jaipur – 5:55 AM to 1:24 PM

Chandigarh – 5:46 AM to 1:24 PM

This Raksha Bandhan, mark the festival with love, promises, and prayers at the right time.

Raksha Bandhan 2025: When Is Rakhi, August 9 or 8? Check Date, Timings And City-Wise Muhurat Details

Raksha Bandhan 2025: When Is Rakhi, August 9 or 8? Check Date, Timings And City-Wise Muhurat Details
Raksha Bandhan 2025: When Is Rakhi, August 9 or 8? Check Date, Timings And City-Wise Muhurat Details
Raksha Bandhan 2025: When Is Rakhi, August 9 or 8? Check Date, Timings And City-Wise Muhurat Details
Raksha Bandhan 2025: When Is Rakhi, August 9 or 8? Check Date, Timings And City-Wise Muhurat Details

