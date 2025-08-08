Raksha Bandhan 2025: When Is Rakhi, August 9 or 8? Check Date, Timings And City-Wise Muhurat Details

Raksha Bandhan is a special festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a Rakhi (sacred thread) on their brothers’ wrists, and brothers promise to protect their sisters and support them.

In 2025, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Saturday, August 9, according to Drik Panchang, even though the Purnima Tithi (full moon day of the Sawan month) begins on August 8 at 2:12 PM. The Purnima Tithi ends on August 9 at 1:24 PM.

The Shubh Muhurat (auspicious time) to tie the Rakhi is from 5:47 AM to 1:24 PM on August 9, lasting 7 hours and 37 minutes. This is considered the most favourable time as the Bhadra period, which is not suitable for Rakhi rituals, will end before sunrise.

According to Hindustan Times report, here are the city-wise Shubh Muhurat timings to tie Rakhi:

New Delhi – 5:47 AM to 1:24 PM

Mumbai – 6:18 AM to 1:24 PM

Gurgaon – 5:48 AM to 1:24 PM

Noida – 5:46 AM to 1:24 PM

Bengaluru – 6:07 AM to 1:24 PM

Pune – 6:15 AM to 1:24 PM

Chennai – 5:56 AM to 1:24 PM

Kolkata – 5:11 AM to 1:24 PM

Hyderabad – 5:58 AM to 1:24 PM

Ahmedabad – 6:14 AM to 1:24 PM

Jaipur – 5:55 AM to 1:24 PM

Chandigarh – 5:46 AM to 1:24 PM

This Raksha Bandhan, mark the festival with love, promises, and prayers at the right time.

ALSO READ: Who Is Qamar Mohsin Shaikh? Meet The Pakistan-Born Rakhi Sister Sending Rakhi To PM Narendra Modi Every Rakshabandhan