Ramadan 2026: Check Feb 24 Sehri And Iftar Timings: City-Wise Fasting Schedule Across India

Ramadan 2026: Check Feb 24 Sehri And Iftar Timings: City-Wise Fasting Schedule Across India

Ramadan 2026: Check Feb 24 Sehri and Iftar timings city-wise across India; fasting hours vary daily by sunrise and sunset.

Ramadan 2026: Check Feb 24 Sehri and Iftar timings city-wise across India. (Photo: X)
Ramadan 2026: Check Feb 24 Sehri and Iftar timings city-wise across India. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 23, 2026 19:24:08 IST

Ramadan 2026: Check Feb 24 Sehri And Iftar Timings: City-Wise Fasting Schedule Across India

Muslims across India are observing the holy month of Ramadan with fasting, prayer and reflection. As devotees prepare for the next fast, here are the Sehri (pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (sunset meal) timings for February 24, 2026, for major Indian cities.

The sacred month began in India following the sighting of the crescent moon and will continue for 29 or 30 days, depending on the lunar cycle. During this period, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk, refraining from food and drink while dedicating time to prayer, charity and spiritual discipline.

The Ramadan timetable plays a crucial role in daily observance. It ensures that Sehri and Iftar are observed at the correct times based on sunrise and sunset. It also helps worshippers offer the five daily prayers and special nightly Taraweeh prayers punctually.

Ramadan 2026: Sehri and Iftar Timings for Feb 24 (City-Wise)

New Delhi
 Sehri: 5:33 AM
 Iftar: 6:18 PM

Lucknow
 Sehri: 5:18 AM
 Iftar: 6:05 PM

Hyderabad
 Sehri: 5:25 AM
 Iftar: 6:22 PM

Bengaluru
 Sehri: 5:27 AM
 Iftar: 6:28 PM

Pune
 Sehri: 5:43 AM
 Iftar: 6:40 PM

Chennai
 Sehri: 5:17 AM
 Iftar: 6:17 PM

Guwahati
 Sehri: 4:34 AM
 Iftar: 5:22 PM

Note: Timings may vary slightly depending on local mosques and exact geographical location.

What Ramadan Signifies Beyond Fasting

While fasting from dawn to sunset is central to Ramadan, the month holds deeper spiritual meaning. It is a time of self-restraint, gratitude and generosity. Families gather for Sehri and Iftar, strengthening bonds and fostering a sense of unity within communities.

Ramadan is also believed to be the month in which the Holy Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad. 

The observance of fasting (sawm) is one of the five pillars of Islam and is obligatory for all healthy adult Muslims, with exemptions for the elderly, ill, pregnant women, travellers and others under specific conditions.

Will There Be Two Ramadans in 2030?

Yes. Because the Islamic lunar calendar is around 11 days shorter than the Gregorian solar calendar, Ramadan shifts earlier each year. As a result, Ramadan is expected to occur twice in 2030, first around January 5 and again around December 26.

For countries in the Northern Hemisphere, fasting hours will continue to shorten until 2031, when Ramadan coincides with the winter solstice, marking the shortest fasting days of the year.

As the holy month progresses, devotees are advised to regularly check updated city-wise Sehri and Iftar timings to ensure accurate observance of their fast.

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 7:24 PM IST
