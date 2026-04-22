Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Doha Highlights ACL 2 Semi-Final: NASR 5-1 AASC | Coman Grabs Hattrick, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Team Reach Final

Al Nassr vs Al Ahli, ACL 2 Live Scorecard: Catch all the Live Updates of the high-voltage AFC Champions League 2 clash as NASR Take On AASC in Dubai.
Al Nassr vs Al Ahli AS IT HAPPENED, ACL 2: Al Nassr got the better of Al Ahli 5-1 in the AFC Champions League 2 Semi-Final on Wednesday to book their place in the final of the competition. Kingsley Coman was the hero as led from the front with a hattrick. Other goal-scorers were Angelo and Abdullah-Al-Hamdan. Cristiano Ronaldo had an off day in the office as he missed a number of chances. Al Ahli started off well by taking the lead through Vansane but were unable to cope up with the pace and power of the Saudi giants. Al Nassr will now face Japan’s Gamba Osaka in the summit clash on May 16. Stay tuned for NASR vs AASC live score, NASR vs AASC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster NASR vs AASC encounter here on NewsX.
That’s it! Al Nassr are in the final of the AFC Champions League 2! They win 5-1 tonight and will play the summit clash against Japan’s Gamba Osaka on 16th May!
4 minutes have been added on for stoppages!
Just 5 minutes to go in the match and it’s all but over for Al Ahli! They did well to get into the final but now they have to bid goodbye to the competition.
GOOOAL!! Abdullah-Al Hamdan makes it 5-1! The substitute makes an immediate impact after coming on!
Here’s a look at Kingsley Coman’s goal!
🇸🇦 𝑮𝑶𝑶𝑶𝑶𝑶𝑶𝑶𝑶𝑶𝑶𝑶𝑶𝑶𝑶𝑶𝑶𝑳
⏰ 64′ AL NASSR 4 x 1 AL AHLI DOHA
⚽️ Coman (3)
🅰️ Ângelo
HAT TRICK!
Passe espetacular de Ângelo e Coman marca o terceiro dele no jogo!
O Al Nassr vai para a final da Champions Two!
pic.twitter.com/NoPTYm8pPk
— Central do Arabão (@centraldoarabao) April 22, 2026