Highlights | Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Multan Sultans PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: HYK Win By 4 Wickets, Usman Khan Stars With Century

HYK vs MUL Live Score PSL 2026: Catch HYK vs MUL Live Score, HYK vs MUL live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Multan Sultan League match of the Pakistan Super League 2026 from Karachi here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of HYK vs MUL on OTT platform and mobile app Tapmad.

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Multan Sultans PSL 2026 Today Match Updates. Photo x

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Multan Sultans AS IT HAPPENED PSL 2026: Hyderabad Kingsmen sealed a stunning four-wicket win over Multan Sultans after chasing down 214 in 19.3 overs in a thrilling PSL clash. Earlier, Multan posted 213/7 thanks to Steven Smith’s explosive 106 off 50 balls and Sahibzada Farhan’s 66, with the duo dominating the innings. In reply, Marnus Labuschagne scored 61, but Usman Khan stole the show with a brilliant 101 off 47 balls to turn the chase around. Hassan Khan then smashed an unbeaten 24 off six balls, finishing the game with a six as Hyderabad completed a memorable chase. Stay tuned for HYK vs MUL live score, HYK vs MUL live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster HYK vs MUL encounter here on NewsX.

Hyderabad Kingsmen

Hyderabad Kingsmen’s campaign has been a tale of two halves so far. Their opening four losses exposed problems in both departments, but the team has shown resilience to bounce back strongly. Under the leadership of Marnus Labuschagne, Hyderabad appear more organized and confident.

Their batting unit has started to click, with top-order contributions laying a solid platform and the middle order finishing games effectively. More importantly, the bowling attack has improved in pressure situations, defending totals and controlling the scoring rate in the middle overs.

Another win here would further boost their playoff hopes and confirm that their revival is no fluke. Hyderabad will also be eager to avenge their earlier defeat to Multan this season.

Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans have once again shown why they are considered title contenders. Five wins from seven games reflect their consistency and ability to handle different match situations. Whether setting a target or chasing, they have found ways to get the job done.

Their batting lineup has been reliable, with strong starts at the top and enough firepower in the middle order to accelerate late in the innings. The bowlers have complemented them perfectly, taking wickets regularly and keeping opposition batters under pressure.

Multan’s balanced squad is one of their biggest strengths, and they will enter this contest as favorites. However, they cannot afford complacency against a Hyderabad side carrying momentum.

Pitch Report

The National Stadium in Karachi is expected to offer a balanced wicket, giving opportunities to both batters and bowlers. Early in the innings, seamers could get some movement with the new ball, especially under lights.

Batters who spend time at the crease should enjoy better conditions as the match progresses. Teams winning the toss may prefer to bowl first, assess conditions, and chase later. Keeping wickets in hand will be crucial, as stroke-making usually becomes easier during the middle and death overs.

With both teams in strong form, fans can expect an entertaining and closely fought PSL showdown in Karachi.