Highlights | Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Multan Sultans PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: HYK Win By 4 Wickets, Usman Khan Stars With Century

HYK vs MUL Live Score PSL 2026: Catch HYK vs MUL Live Score, HYK vs MUL live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Multan Sultan League match of the Pakistan Super League 2026 from Karachi here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of HYK vs MUL on OTT platform and mobile app Tapmad.
Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Multan Sultans AS IT HAPPENED PSL 2026: Hyderabad Kingsmen sealed a stunning four-wicket win over Multan Sultans after chasing down 214 in 19.3 overs in a thrilling PSL clash. Earlier, Multan posted 213/7 thanks to Steven Smith’s explosive 106 off 50 balls and Sahibzada Farhan’s 66, with the duo dominating the innings. In reply, Marnus Labuschagne scored 61, but Usman Khan stole the show with a brilliant 101 off 47 balls to turn the chase around. Hassan Khan then smashed an unbeaten 24 off six balls, finishing the game with a six as Hyderabad completed a memorable chase. Stay tuned for HYK vs MUL live score, HYK vs MUL live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster HYK vs MUL encounter here on NewsX.
Hyderabad Kingsmen’s campaign has been a tale of two halves so far. Their opening four losses exposed problems in both departments, but the team has shown resilience to bounce back strongly. Under the leadership of Marnus Labuschagne, Hyderabad appear more organized and confident.
Their batting unit has started to click, with top-order contributions laying a solid platform and the middle order finishing games effectively. More importantly, the bowling attack has improved in pressure situations, defending totals and controlling the scoring rate in the middle overs.
Another win here would further boost their playoff hopes and confirm that their revival is no fluke. Hyderabad will also be eager to avenge their earlier defeat to Multan this season.
Multan Sultans have once again shown why they are considered title contenders. Five wins from seven games reflect their consistency and ability to handle different match situations. Whether setting a target or chasing, they have found ways to get the job done.
Their batting lineup has been reliable, with strong starts at the top and enough firepower in the middle order to accelerate late in the innings. The bowlers have complemented them perfectly, taking wickets regularly and keeping opposition batters under pressure.
Multan’s balanced squad is one of their biggest strengths, and they will enter this contest as favorites. However, they cannot afford complacency against a Hyderabad side carrying momentum.
The National Stadium in Karachi is expected to offer a balanced wicket, giving opportunities to both batters and bowlers. Early in the innings, seamers could get some movement with the new ball, especially under lights.
Batters who spend time at the crease should enjoy better conditions as the match progresses. Teams winning the toss may prefer to bowl first, assess conditions, and chase later. Keeping wickets in hand will be crucial, as stroke-making usually becomes easier during the middle and death overs.
With both teams in strong form, fans can expect an entertaining and closely fought PSL showdown in Karachi.
Muhammad Ismail turned the game briefly in the sixth over as he removed Saim Ayub and Kusal Perera in successive balls, leaving Hyderabad Kingsmen under pressure at 54/3. Usman Khan then arrived and counterattacked immediately with a stunning six to end the over. Arafat Minhas kept things tight in the seventh, but Marnus Labuschagne finished with a classy boundary as Hyderabad moved to 62/3. The momentum completely shifted in the eighth over when Usman Khan tore into Ismail, smashing two sixes and a four in a 20-run over to lift the score to 82/3. Mohammad Nawaz was next to suffer as Usman...
Peter Siddle was introduced in the fourth over, but Hyderabad Kingsmen capitalised immediately. Marnus Labuschagne attacked with three boundaries and also benefited from a no-ball as 17 runs came from the over. Hyderabad raced to 38/1 after 4 overs, with Labuschagne moving to 24 off 12 balls and Saim Ayub on 4.Mohammad Imran Randhawa returned in the fifth over, but Labuschagne continued the charge. He struck two more boundaries, including a clever reverse-scoop to finish the over in style. Multan also reviewed an LBW appeal, but it stayed with the umpire’s call. Hyderabad reached 48/1 after 5 overs, with Labuschagne...
Multan Sultans resumed strongly after the timeout and kept the scoreboard moving. Glenn Maxwell’s first over went for eight runs as the openers rotated strike well, taking the total to 114/0 after 11 overs, with Steven Smith on 57 and Sahibzada Farhan on 52. Hassan Khan followed with a tidy over worth six runs, but Multan still advanced to 120/0 after 12 overs. The breakthrough finally came in the 13th over when Maxwell struck after being hit for two sixes by Farhan. The opener departed for a superb 66 off 43 balls, ending a massive opening stand. However, Smith continued the...
Multan Sultans continued their dominant start and moved to 26/0 after 4 overs, with Steven Smith smashing a huge six off Hunain Shah, while Sahibzada Farhan played steadily. They accelerated brilliantly in the fifth over, reaching 44/0 after 5 overs, as Akif Javed conceded 18 runs with Farhan striking two boundaries and Smith also finding the fence. The momentum stayed with the batters in the sixth over as Multan advanced to 56/0, with Smith punishing Hunain Shah through back-to-back boundaries.Spin was introduced in the seventh over, but it did little to slow the scoring as Multan progressed to 64/0, with...