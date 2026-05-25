Iran–US-Israel War LIVE And Latest Updates: Trump Says Iran Deal Not Final Yet, Tehran Warns Of Fresh Confrontation

Trump says Iran deal not fully negotiated yet as nuclear talks stall and Tehran keeps military on high alert. Photo: AI

Iran–US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: The Iran-US war is not over yet. The diplomatic process between the two countries has broken down again after negotiations appeared close to a breakthrough. What only hours earlier seemed like a near-finalised agreement has now been thrown into doubt after US President Donald Trump said the contours of a deal with Tehran were still incomplete and had not been “fully negotiated yet.” Trump’s latest remarks signalled that key issues remain unresolved, with the timeline for a final agreement now uncertain.

“If I make a deal with Iran, it will be a good and proper one, not like the one made by Obama, which gave Iran massive amounts of CASH, and a clear and open path to a Nuclear Weapon. Our deal is the exact opposite, but nobody has seen it, or knows what it is. It isn’t even fully negotiated yet. So don’t listen to the losers, who are critical about something they know nothing about. Unlike those before me who should have solved this problem many years ago, I don’t make bad deals!” Trump said.

Iran-US final agreement may still take time

According to US media reports, a final “pen-to-paper” agreement could still take several days. The delay comes amid continuing disagreements between Washington and Tehran over crucial matters, particularly Iran’s nuclear programme and the issue of sanctions relief. The delay is also attributed to the disagreements over the deal by Israel and the pro-Israel lobby in the US.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reiterated Tehran’s position that its nuclear activities are intended solely for peaceful purposes.

“We are ready to assure the world that we are not seeking nuclear weapons and are not seeking unrest in the region,” Pezeshkian said.

Netanyahu pushes for complete removal of Iran’s nuclear capabilities

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has maintained that any eventual agreement must fully eliminate what he described as Iran’s “nuclear threat.” According to Netanyahu, this would require dismantling Iran’s uranium enrichment facilities and removing enriched nuclear material from Iranian territory.

Trump, meanwhile, insisted there was “no rush” to finalise the negotiations. He said “time was on our side.”

Marco Rubio says progress made in recent talks

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking during a visit to India, said Washington had made “significant progress” over the past 48 hours in mapping out a possible path toward resolving the conflict.

Rubio added that discussions also focused on tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz. He warned that any attempts to impose “illegal tolls” or target ships operating in international waterways would not be tolerated.

Iran’s military remains on high alert

Even as diplomatic efforts continue, Tehran is preparing for the possibility that negotiations could still collapse. Iran’s Armed Forces, referring to what they described as Washington’s long history of militarism and alleged crimes, along with the threat of possible hostile action by either the United States or Israel, said they remain on full alert irrespective of the outcome of the talks.

A military source quoted by Tasnim News Agency warned that any renewed “miscalculation” or military action by the United States against Iran would trigger what officials described as a “third version of confrontation.”

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