Venkateswara Temple Stampede LIVE Updates: Death Toll Rises to 12, Several Critically Injured in Tragic Incident

Venkateswara Temple Stampede LIVE Updates: A tragic stampede broke out on Saturday at the Kashibugga Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh. The stampede occurred during a massive gathering of devotees on the occasion of Ekadashi.

Shocking scenes from the temple revealed the bodies of devotees lying scattered across the premises. According to police and local reports, nine devotees were killed and several others were injured in the crush.

Police rushed to the spot to take control of the situation and regulate the crowd. Additional police forces have been deployed in and around the temple to prevent further chaos.

What Caused the Venkateswara Swamy Temple Stampede?

The incident occurred on Saturday as a large crowd gathered at the temple on the occasion of Ekadashi. The heavy rush of devotees led to overcrowding, resulting in a sudden stampede.

