Venkateswara Temple Stampede LIVE Updates: Death Toll Rises to 12, Several Critically Injured in Tragic Incident

🕒 Updated: November 1, 2025 13:41:23 IST
✍️ Written by: Manisha Chauhan

Venkateswara Temple Stampede LIVE Updates: A tragic statmpede broke out on Saturday at the Kashibugga Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh. The stampede occurred during a massive gathering of devotees on the occasion of Ekadashi.

Venkateswara Temple Stampede LIVE Updates: A tragic stampede broke out on Saturday at the Kashibugga Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh. The stampede occurred during a massive gathering of devotees on the occasion of Ekadashi. 

Shocking scenes from the temple revealed the bodies of devotees lying scattered across the premises. According to police and local reports, nine devotees were killed and several others were injured in the crush. 

Police rushed to the spot to take control of the situation and regulate the crowd. Additional police forces have been deployed in and around the temple to prevent further chaos.

What Caused the Venkateswara Swamy Temple Stampede? 

The incident occurred on Saturday as a large crowd gathered at the temple on the occasion of Ekadashi. The heavy rush of devotees led to overcrowding, resulting in a sudden stampede. 

Shocking Visuals Emerge From Srikakulam Temple Stampede: What Led To The Tragedy In Andhra Pradesh? 

Live Updates

  • 13:33 (IST) 01 Nov 2025

    YSRCP Leader Seediri Appalraju Rushed to Aid Venkateswara Temple Stampede Victims

    Former Andhra Pradesh minister and YSRCP leader Seediri Appalraju was seen helping stampede victims, providing medical assistance, performing CPR, and administering emergency care.  

  • 13:21 (IST) 01 Nov 2025

    Devotees Cry for Help Amid Chaos

    Horrifying visuals show people crying for help as chaos and panic spread across the temple premises, with devotees desperately trying to rescue those trapped in the crowd.

  • 13:13 (IST) 01 Nov 2025

    Shocking Visuals from the Temple

    Horrifying visuals from the Venkateswara Temple Stampede are emerging from the scene, showing bodies scattered across the temple floor, and distressed devotees attempting to help the injured while screaming for help. 

  • 13:11 (IST) 01 Nov 2025

    Police Bring Situation Under Control; Locals Mourn the Tragedy

    The injured were quickly taken to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. Police arrived at the scene promplty managed to bring the situation under control. The devastating incident has left the entire area grieving in shock and sorrow. 

  • 13:07 (IST) 01 Nov 2025

    Death Toll Rises to 12 in Srikakulam Temple Stampede

    The death toll in the tragic stampede has risen to 12. Several people were critically injured.

