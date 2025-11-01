Venkateswara Temple Stampede LIVE Updates: Death Toll Rises to 12, Several Critically Injured in Tragic Incident

Venkateswara Temple Stampede LIVE Updates: A tragic statmpede broke out on Saturday at the Kashibugga Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh. The stampede occurred during a massive gathering of devotees on the occasion of Ekadashi.
Venkateswara Temple Stampede LIVE Updates: A tragic stampede broke out on Saturday at the Kashibugga Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh. The stampede occurred during a massive gathering of devotees on the occasion of Ekadashi.
Shocking scenes from the temple revealed the bodies of devotees lying scattered across the premises. According to police and local reports, nine devotees were killed and several others were injured in the crush.
Police rushed to the spot to take control of the situation and regulate the crowd. Additional police forces have been deployed in and around the temple to prevent further chaos.
What Caused the Venkateswara Swamy Temple Stampede?
The incident occurred on Saturday as a large crowd gathered at the temple on the occasion of Ekadashi. The heavy rush of devotees led to overcrowding, resulting in a sudden stampede.
Shocking Visuals Emerge From Srikakulam Temple Stampede: What Led To The Tragedy In Andhra Pradesh?
Former Andhra Pradesh minister and YSRCP leader Seediri Appalraju was seen helping stampede victims, providing medical assistance, performing CPR, and administering emergency care.
SRIKAKULAM TEMPLE STAMPEDE
Former minister of Andhra Pradesh and YSRCP leader Dr Seediri Appalraju was seen providing medical assistance, performing CPR and emergency medical aid to stampede victims in Kasibugga today.
The visuals coming out of the stampede are horrific…there… pic.twitter.com/GULu4i2Kld
— Revathi (@revathitweets) November 1, 2025
Horrifying visuals show people crying for help as chaos and panic spread across the temple premises, with devotees desperately trying to rescue those trapped in the crowd.
Horrifying visuals from the Venkateswara Temple Stampede are emerging from the scene, showing bodies scattered across the temple floor, and distressed devotees attempting to help the injured while screaming for help.
BREAKING NEWS: STAMPEDE AT SRIKAKULAM TEMPLE
9 feared dead as a result of stampede in Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh
The death toll is likely to rise as some of the injured are in critical condition
Massive crowd gathered at the… pic.twitter.com/xSXAerKTtj
— Revathi (@revathitweets) November 1, 2025
The injured were quickly taken to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. Police arrived at the scene promplty managed to bring the situation under control. The devastating incident has left the entire area grieving in shock and sorrow.
The death toll in the tragic stampede has risen to 12. Several people were critically injured.