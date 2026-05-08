Dubai E-Scooter Rules Explained: Where You Can Ride, Age Limit, Fines and Safety Guidelines

E-scooters are really popular in Dubai now. People use them to travel distances go to work every day and get to places that are close by. Because many people are using e-scooters on the roads the authorities have made it clear where e-scooters are allowed to go and what rules people have to follow when they use them.

The Roads and Transport Authority which is in charge of this says that people who ride e-scooters should mostly use the paths that are just for bicycles and e-scooters. These paths are separate from the walkways for people on foot so it is safer for both the people riding e-scooters and the people walking. In some areas where people live e-scooters are also allowed on roads that are marked as “safe streets”.

Ahmed Al Khzaimy, who is in charge of traffic at the Roads and Transport Authority said that these safe street areas have speed limits, which are 30 kilometers per hour and they have special signs and markings on the road to help both drivers and people on e-scooters. The authorities say that these areas help people get around their neighborhoods easily and reduce the risks of accidents between cars, bicycles and e-scooters.

The Roads and Transport Authority also reminded people that e-scooters are not allowed on sidewalks that’re just for people walking. One of the complaints they get is about people on e-scooters riding too close to people who are walking in busy areas.

Dubai already has rules for people who use e-scooters. You have to be at 16 years old to ride one only one person can ride on an e-scooter at a time and you have to follow all the traffic signs and signals. The authorities really want people to wear helmets and protective gear and if you ride an e-scooter in a way you can get in trouble.

If you break the rules you can get fined between 100 and 300 dirhams depending on what you did wrong. Some common mistakes people make are riding in areas where e-scooters are not allowed carrying passengers and ignoring traffic signs and safety rules. In some cases the authorities might even take away your e-scooter.

The Roads and Transport Authority says that people can look at maps on their website to find out where the approved paths for bicycles and e-scooters are. Dubai is also working on making paths, for bicycles and e-scooters and they want to have 636 kilometers of paths by the end of 2025. The authorities are watching people who ride e-scooters closely to make sure everyone is safe to reduce accidents and to encourage people to ride their e-scooters responsibly.