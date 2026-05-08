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Home > Middle east > Explosions In UAE? Massive Blasts Heard In Dubai, Abu Dhabi; Air Defences Intercept Iranian Missiles & Drones

Explosions In UAE? Massive Blasts Heard In Dubai, Abu Dhabi; Air Defences Intercept Iranian Missiles & Drones

Reports of explosions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi spread rapidly across social media. Several OSINT accounts claimed UAE air defence systems intercepted Iranian missiles and drones, though no official confirmation has been issued.

Dubai explosion reports emerge amid Iran-UAE tensions as Trump warns Tehran of tougher US military strikes. Photo: X.
Dubai explosion reports emerge amid Iran-UAE tensions as Trump warns Tehran of tougher US military strikes. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Fri 2026-05-08 08:15 IST

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Explosions In UAE? Massive Blasts Heard In Dubai, Abu Dhabi; Air Defences Intercept Iranian Missiles & Drones

UAE, Dubai News: Several social media accounts reported explosions in the UAE’s Dubai over the past few hours, as tensions in the Gulf region continue to intensify. One widely followed OSINT account on X claimed that UAE air defence systems were “actively intercepting and neutralizing Iranian missiles and drones targeting the skies over Dubai and Abu Dhabi.” However, these reports have not been officially confirmed. NewsX could not independently verify the claims circulating on social media.

Iran Renews Missile and Drone Attacks Against UAE

The developments come days after the UAE reported renewed missile and drone attacks allegedly launched from Iran. According to the Emirati Defence Ministry, the country’s air defence systems intercepted multiple aerial threats earlier this week.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the ministry said the UAE’s air defences had “dealt with missile and drone attacks originating from Iran.”

Authorities also clarified that loud sounds heard across different parts of the Emirates were “the result of the UAE’s air defence systems intercepting ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones.”
The ministry urged residents to “remain calm” and follow instructions issued by relevant authorities.

UAE Tightens Airspace Restrictions

Following Monday’s attacks, the UAE imposed temporary restrictions on its airspace.

On Tuesday, the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority announced that arrivals, departures, and overflights would be restricted to designated routes until May 11. The authority also said aviation operations would be tightened further, while pilots were warned about possible navigation disruptions.

The recent attacks mark the first strikes on Emirati territory since a ceasefire came into effect on April 8.

Iran-US Trade Fire, Trump Calls US Response a “Love Tap”

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the ceasefire with Iran technically remained in place despite recent military action.

Speaking to ABC News, Trump described the retaliatory strikes on Iranian targets as a “love tap.”
The United States launched strikes on Iranian military targets after Tehran’s forces allegedly attacked three American destroyers transiting through the Strait of Hormuz, according to the US military. Iran’s central military command, however, accused Washington of violating the ceasefire agreement.

Chinese-Owned Oil Tanker Attacked Near Strait of Hormuz

Trump Threatens More Strikes on Iran

Trump later said that three US Navy destroyers had passed through the Strait of Hormuz while under attack.

According to the US President, the warships were not hit, but “great damage was done to Iranian attackers.”

He also warned of stronger military action if Tehran does not move forward with a deal with Washington.

“We’ll knock them out a lot harder, and a lot more violently, in the future, if they don’t get their Deal signed, FAST!” Trump said.

Also Read: US-Iran War Escalates: US Navy Destroyers Cme Under Fire In Strait Of Hormuz, Trump Calls It ‘A Love Tap’

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Explosions In UAE? Massive Blasts Heard In Dubai, Abu Dhabi; Air Defences Intercept Iranian Missiles & Drones

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Explosions In UAE? Massive Blasts Heard In Dubai, Abu Dhabi; Air Defences Intercept Iranian Missiles & Drones
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Explosions In UAE? Massive Blasts Heard In Dubai, Abu Dhabi; Air Defences Intercept Iranian Missiles & Drones
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