19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: In a 19 minute MMS video which went viral on social media last month caused a lot of speculation following the surfacing of another video online that alleged that a woman attached to the video had committed suicide.

Fact Check: Who Was The Girl Who Committed Suicide Over 19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS?

19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: The viral videos depicted policemen investigating a corpse, and a commentator claimed that the woman committed suicide after the release of the explicit video. Later, however, a fact check showed that the statement was not true. It is reported that the woman featured in the suicide related video had no relationship with the virus MMS video, and the two cases were not related. The false news piece went viral very fast, which underscored the ease with which viral wrong information can be transmitted on the Internet. The scandal also caused a number of people to be mistakenly labeled as those in the video. An example of this case was with a social media influencer in Meghalaya, who also went by the name Sweet Zannat, who was wrongly implicated in the viral clip by the audience of her posts in the comments sections. The influencer had to make a statement on Instagram and ask the audience to match her to the woman in the MMS and emphasize that the two ladies were distinctly different. She has condemned individuals that disseminate unchecked information and attack her without grounds, which demonstrate the destructive power of rumours to individuals, especially women.

19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: A video allegedly depicting a couple indulging in explicit acts is called the so-called 19-minute, 34-second video, but it is not clear where the clip was obtained. It remains controversial whether the footage was leaked, intentionally uploaded in order to draw attention, or even, perhaps, it was artificially produced with the help of artificial intelligence. In the meantime, scammers have been taking advantage of the scandal and claim to have the original video, usually trying to deceive users into downloading malware or spend some money. Law enforcers and politicians have cautioned that it is unlawful in India to share or forward obscene content or unverified content through the internet and this may attract serious legal repercussions in terms of fines and jail term.

