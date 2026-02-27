LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > 'Man Has Elite Meme Consistency': Social Media Floods With 'Kejriwal Crying' Memes As Ex-Delhi CM Breaks Down After Acquittal | Watch Here

‘Man Has Elite Meme Consistency’: Social Media Floods With ‘Kejriwal Crying’ Memes As Ex-Delhi CM Breaks Down After Acquittal | Watch Here

After being acquitted in the Delhi liquor policy case, Arvind Kejriwal broke down before the media, triggering a flood of memes and reactions across social media platforms.

Ex-Delhi CM broke down as he was talking to media (Image:ANI)

Published: February 27, 2026 17:43:17 IST

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Friday acquitted former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his erstwhile deputy Manish Sisodia in the Delhi liquor policy case, clearing all the charges of corruption against them.

“There was no overarching conspiracy or criminal intent in the excise policy,” the court said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said it will move to the higher court against the decision.

The agency said that it will approach the High Court on the grounds that several aspects of the investigation were either ignored or not considered while delivering justice.

Soon after the verdict, an emotionally overwhelmed Arvind Kejriwal broke down while talking to the press. “We always said that truth ultimately wins. I always used to say that the truth is with us,” Kejriwal said.

While the moment became the highlight of news stories of the day, it also became instant meme material for internet users across X, Instagram, Reddit, and other social media platforms.

Users didn’t hold back while cashing in on the moment on the internet. One user @UmdarTamker shared the clip of Kejriwal crying with the caption, “arrange Marriage me suhag raat me ladki ke kamar pe ‘Don’t stop’ tattoo dekh liya”.

Another user @NammaRcbian highlighted how the former CM remained relevant on the internet.

“Meet #ArvindKejriwal. His daily routine. Wakes up. Sees cameras. Drops a line or action. Nation gets a new meme template. Whether you support him or not, you can’t deny one thing. Man has elite meme consistency.”

Many other users also shared light-hearted memes on the video of the Aam Aadmi Party’s national convenor.

Check out –

What Was Delhi Liquor Policy Case

Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia were arrested in connection with the alleged corruption case linked to the now-scrapped New Delhi Excise Policy 2021–22.

The policy, which allowed private players to enter the retail liquor market, was withdrawn in July 2022 following allegations of irregularities after Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe.

The investigation led to raids and multiple arrests of AAP leaders. Both Kejriwal and Sisodia were taken into custody while serving as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively.

However, in January, a Delhi court acquitted Kejriwal in two separate ED cases related to alleged non-compliance with summons in the excise policy probe.

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 5:43 PM IST
QUICK LINKS