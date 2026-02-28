LIVE TV
Blood Moon Rising: Chandra Grahan 2026 Date, Time & How To Watch In India | All You Need To Know

Blood Moon Rising: Chandra Grahan 2026 on March 3 – Total Lunar Eclipse visible in India, moonrise timings, how to watch online.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: February 28, 2026 20:34:42 IST

Blood Moon Rising: Chandra Grahan 2026 Date, Time & How To Watch In India | All You Need To Know

Chandra Grahan, or Lunar Eclipse, is one of the most spectacular astronomical events observed worldwide. In India, it holds both scientific and spiritual significance. Unlike Surya Grahan (solar eclipse), which occurs during the day, Chandra Grahan happens at night when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow and creating the mesmerizing “Blood Moon” effect.

In 2026, India will witness two lunar eclipses, with the first being a Total Lunar Eclipse on March 3, 2026. This eclipse will be partially visible in India during moonrise, making it a Grastodit Chandra Grahan. The second eclipse, a Partial Lunar Eclipse on August 28, will not be visible in India as it occurs during the daytime.

Total Lunar Eclipse – March 3, 2026

Eclipse Timeline (UTC)

  • Penumbral Eclipse Begins: 08:43 UTC

  • Partial Eclipse Begins: 09:49 UTC

  • Totality Begins (Blood Moon): 11:03 UTC

  • Maximum Eclipse: 11:33 UTC

  • Totality Ends: 12:02 UTC

  • Partial Eclipse Ends: 13:17 UTC

  • Penumbral Eclipse Ends: 14:23 UTC

Since the eclipse is visible in India, Sutak Kaal (the inauspicious period) starts approximately 9 hours before the eclipse, around 06:20 AM IST.

How to Watch Chandra Grahan 2026 in India

The eclipse can be viewed live via online streams from NASA or Time and Date, and skywatchers are advised to observe the moonrise during the total phase for the best experience.

Spiritual Practices During Chandra Grahan

Chandra Grahan is considered spiritually significant in India. People often:

  • Add Tulsi leaves or Kusha grass to food to protect from negative energies

  • Chant mantras, meditate, or pray for spiritual growth

  • Recite sacred texts like the Bhagavad Gita or Ramcharitmanas

  • Take a bath before and after the eclipse to purify the body

  • Cover idols and sacred items, cleansing them afterward

  • Donate food or help the needy after the eclipse

Things to Avoid During Chandra Grahan

Tradition recommends avoiding:

  • Eating during the eclipse

  • Starting new work or ventures

  • Sleeping during the eclipse

  • Using sharp objects like knives or scissors

  • Touching idols or Tulsi plants

Why Chandra Grahan is Special

Scientifically, a lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth blocks sunlight from reaching the Moon during a full moon (Purnima). The Moon often turns a reddish-orange hue during totality, earning it the nickname “Blood Moon.” This celestial event combines astronomical wonder with spiritual significance, making it one of the most eagerly anticipated events of the year.

Mark your calendars for March 3, 2026, and experience the awe of Blood Moon Rising – Chandra Grahan 2026 in India.

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 8:32 PM IST
QUICK LINKS