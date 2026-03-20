Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini Aarti, Mantra, Puja Bhog, What Colour To Wear And Significance | Details Inside

Brahmacharini Mata Ki Aarti: The second day of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini, the embodiment of devotion, penance and inner strength. Observed on March 20 this year, the day holds special importance for devotees seeking wisdom, patience and stability in life.

What Colour To Wear On Day 2

Green is considered the auspicious colour for the second day of Navratri. It symbolises growth, peace and harmony, and is believed to align devotees with the calm and focused energy of Maa Brahmacharini.

Wearing green on this day is seen as a way to invite positivity and spiritual balance during prayers and fasting.

Significance Of Maa Brahmacharini

Maa Brahmacharini is the second form of Goddess Durga and represents (penance) and unwavering dedication. According to beliefs, Goddess Parvati took this form while performing intense meditation to attain Lord Shiva.

Her worship is associated with gaining knowledge, mental strength and clarity. Devotees believe that praying to her helps remove obstacles and brings discipline and determination into one’s life.

She is often depicted holding a rosary and a water pot, symbolising simplicity and spiritual focus.

Bhog, Puja And Rituals

On this day, devotees offer simple and sattvik bhog, often including sugar, fruits or milk-based items as a mark of purity and devotion. Rituals are performed with a focus on cleanliness, calmness and sincerity.

Fasting and chanting mantras dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini are considered important, as they are believed to strengthen inner resolve and bring peace of mind.

Why This Day Matters

Day 2 of Navratri marks a shift towards deeper spiritual discipline. It encourages devotees to focus on self-control, patience and inner growth. As the festival progresses, this day sets the tone for devotion and mental strength, making it one of the most meaningful phases of the nine-day celebration.

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