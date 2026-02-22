LIVE TV
Chandra Grahan 2026: Will The Lunar Eclipse Occur On March 3 Or 4? Check Timings, Sutak And Zodiac Effects

A total lunar eclipse will occur on March 3, 2026, during Holi. Visible in India for 20–25 minutes post-moonrise, it falls in Leo, influencing emotions and relationships. Sutak lasts from 6:20 AM to 6:47 PM IST; rituals and precautions are advised, especially for Leo, Cancer, and Scorpio signs.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 22, 2026 11:50:56 IST

A total lunar eclipse will occur on March 3, which serves as the initial astronomical event of 2026 during the Holi celebration. Indian skywatchers can use the Chandra Grahan to view the celestial event from their location during a brief but critical time period.

The Moon will begin its exit from the Earth’s shadow at moonrise, which will create a “Grastodit” eclipse experience that shows the Moon rising while already in eclipse.

The visible phase in major cities like New Delhi will continue for about 20 to 25 minutes, with its highest point occurring shortly after the moonrise at 6:26 PM IST and ending by 6:47 PM IST.

The total “Blood Moon” phase occurs earlier in the afternoon when the Moon is below the horizon for India, but people with a clear eastern view can still see the final partial stages which produce a subtle coppery glow.

Sutak Period and Ritualistic Observances

The Vedic tradition maintains that the Sutak period exists as an inauspicious time that needs to be observed because the Indian land will experience an eclipse.

The start of Sutak for a lunar eclipse begins nine hours before the event begins, according to traditional practice. The March 3 eclipse will begin its Sutak Kaal period at 6:20 AM IST and continue until the eclipse ends at 6:47 PM. Temples throughout the country will remain closed to visitors during this time period.

People who believe in this practice will not eat solid food nor initiate new business activities nor conduct religious ceremonies during this specific period. The custom maintains that people should use tulsi leaves to protect their water and food storage from the “Grahan” energies, which they believe to be harmful.

Zodiac Impact and Nakshatra Influence

The eclipse occurs in the Leo (Simha) zodiac sign because it happens during the Purva Phalguna Nakshatra. The specific alignment creates a time when people experience strong emotional states, which will lead to conflicts over their personal identity.

The Sun rules Leo, so the Moon receives a shadow, which will cause mental disturbances and unpredictable changes in personal connections. People born under Leo, Cancer, and Scorpio signs must proceed with caution because they will experience psychological effects more than others.

The period brings spiritual awakening to people with Aries and Sagittarius signs. The majority of astrologers recommend that people should chant the Moon Mantra and perform charitable acts (Daan) after the eclipse finishes to protect themselves from negative effects caused by planetary movements.

Also Read: Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today on February 21, Check City-Wise Timings in Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Major Cities

First published on: Feb 22, 2026 11:50 AM IST
