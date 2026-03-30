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Home > Offbeat News > Google Techie Seen Smoking Openly On Tarmac, Gets Aggressive With Staff At Bengaluru Airport; Netizens Spark Outrage After Video Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH

Google Techie Seen Smoking Openly On Tarmac, Gets Aggressive With Staff At Bengaluru Airport; Netizens Spark Outrage After Video Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH

Bengaluru: A video showing a man smoking on an airport tarmac and arguing with staff has sparked outrage online, raising serious concerns over passenger behavior and airport safety norms. The clip, widely shared on social media, captures the man ignoring repeated warnings from ground staff and continuing to smoke in a restricted area.

Google Techie Seen Smoking Openly On Tarmac, Gets Aggressive With Staff At Bengaluru Airport; Netizens Spark Outrage After Video Goes Viral On Social Media (Screengrab From X)
Google Techie Seen Smoking Openly On Tarmac, Gets Aggressive With Staff At Bengaluru Airport; Netizens Spark Outrage After Video Goes Viral On Social Media (Screengrab From X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 30, 2026 13:57:41 IST

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Google Techie Seen Smoking Openly On Tarmac, Gets Aggressive With Staff At Bengaluru Airport; Netizens Spark Outrage After Video Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH

Bengaluru: A video showing a man smoking on an airport tarmac and arguing with staff has sparked outrage online, raising serious concerns over passenger behavior and airport safety norms. The clip, widely shared on social media, captures the man ignoring repeated warnings from ground staff and continuing to smoke in a restricted area.

Argument With Staff Caught On Camera

In the footage, airport personnel can be seen informing the passenger that smoking is not allowed on the tarmac. Despite this, he continues smoking and confronts staff members, repeatedly asking them to show proof of a no-smoking rule.

The situation soon turns tense as the man is seen behaving aggressively. At one point, he appears to blow cigarette smoke toward a staff member and challenges officials, creating an uncomfortable scene for those present. Staff members try to handle the situation calmly without escalating it further.

Identity Revealed As Video Goes Viral

As the video gained traction, the individual was identified as Utkarsh Gautam. The clip was shared by an aviation-focused social media page and quickly went viral, drawing widespread attention. Viewers expressed shock over the incident, calling it a clear violation of basic safety rules in a highly controlled environment like an airport.

Online Outrage, Calls For Action

Social media users strongly criticized the man’s behavior, with many demanding strict action. Several pointed out that airports operate under tight security and any such conduct should be dealt with firmly. Some users also questioned how the passenger managed to carry cigarettes and a lighter into a restricted zone, urging authorities to review security measures.

Why Such Acts Are Serious

Smoking is strictly prohibited in operational areas of airports due to the risk of fire, especially around aircraft and fuel. The tarmac is a sensitive zone where even small violations can pose safety risks. Aviation authorities treat such incidents seriously, and violations can lead to penalties, fines, or even travel bans depending on the severity of the situation.

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Google Techie Seen Smoking Openly On Tarmac, Gets Aggressive With Staff At Bengaluru Airport; Netizens Spark Outrage After Video Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH
Google Techie Seen Smoking Openly On Tarmac, Gets Aggressive With Staff At Bengaluru Airport; Netizens Spark Outrage After Video Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH
Google Techie Seen Smoking Openly On Tarmac, Gets Aggressive With Staff At Bengaluru Airport; Netizens Spark Outrage After Video Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH
Google Techie Seen Smoking Openly On Tarmac, Gets Aggressive With Staff At Bengaluru Airport; Netizens Spark Outrage After Video Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH

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