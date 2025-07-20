Grow a Garden Zen Eggs Update: Tranquil Fruits, New Pets & Cozy Cosmetics—But That’s Not All!

Roblox’s hit farming game Grow a Garden rolled out its much-anticipated Zen Update on July 19, offering players a tranquil themed enhancement to their virtual gardens. The update introduces lush new gameplay features, exclusive pets, cosmetics, and strategic mechanics transforming farming into a peaceful ritual.

Zen Aura Activates Hourly Tranquil Mutation

At the heart of the Zen Update is the Zen Aura event portals of serene energy that appear on the map every hour for ten minutes. During this period, fruits inside the aura can randomly gain a faint glow and mutate into Tranquil Fruits, ready to be collected. Players trade these fruits at the Zen Channeller to grow the mystical Zen tree through its five evolutionary stages. The closer you progress, the more exclusive rewards you unlock.

Earn Chi and Spend in the Zen Shop

Tranquil Fruits can also be traded with Tanuki, the event’s friendly pet, at the Zen Shop. In return, players earn Chi, a special currency unlocking Japanese-inspired goodies such as Hot Spring décor, Temple Lamps, Zen Sands, Bamboo Fences, Zen Bridges, Buddha Statues, and Zen Waterfalls. Gardeners can also bag cosmetic seed varieties like Soft Sunshine, Zenflare, or Spiked Mango, plus bundled Zen Seed Packs featuring Serenity, Taro Flower, and Zen Rocks.

New Pets: Zen Egg Unlocks Adorable Companions

The update’s Zen Egg offers players a chance to hatch fascinating new pets Shiba Inu, Nihonzaru, Tanuki, Tanchōzuru, Kappa, and the rare Kitsune. The elusive Kitsune is a Prismatic pet with only a 0.08% hatch rate. The special Tanchōzuru pet even offers passive assistance by triggering fruit mutations while meditating nearby, enhancing mutation yields. Players who reach level 7 Zen tree gain access to the Tranquil Shard, which bestows a mutation aura on any pet every 24 minutes.

Garden Save Slots & Fresh Weather Events

The update also includes Garden Save Slots, allowing players to preserve themed layouts via in-game mailbox ideal for garden experimentation. New weather events bring variety: Armageddon, Crystal Beam, Zen Aura, and Radioactive Carrot, each offering unique visual and gameplay effects. In-game sprays and tools to manipulate weather are now available through the Spray Merchant.

Strategy Tips for Zen Gardeners

To maximize rewards:

Log in at the top of each hour for Zen Aura farming.

Hatch a Tanchōzuru or use a Tranquil Shard-equipped pet to automate mutation farming.

Balance fruit usage donate to the Channeller for tree progression, or trade with Tanuki for Chi.

Use Garden Save Slots when testing cosmetic or layout changes.

ALSO READ: Wordle Hint For July 19: The Answer Is An Object That Cuts Sharp