Recently, the so-called 19 minutes and 34 seconds video turned into a significant viral subject matter on social media websites, motivated by curiosity and fake news to a great extent. Social media posts that purport to depict intimate or explicit scenes of a couple have gone viral on social apps such as Instagram, X, WhatsApp and Telegram, but experts and fact-checking services confirm that there is no confirmed evidence of whether any authentic video exists much of what exists is probably AI-generated deepfakes or clickbait to get users to click.

How To Quickly Remove 19-Minute 34-Second Viral MMS In Minutes – Check Here

Cybersecurity experts and police cyber cells have been giving strong warnings on liking or reading links or content related to the trend of 19-minute. By clicking on such links, one may get infected with malware, become a victim of phishing attacks that steal personal and financial information, or become a victim of a ransomware attack that will lock the user out of their device. It is also recommended that social media users should not open, download, share or even store such clips since this can expose them to risks of putting personal data and devices in danger.

In India, the law considers the sharing or release of personal, obscene or sexually explicit materials as a criminal offence. On the provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code provisions, forwarding or reposting such content, whether unverified or generated by AI, could be accompanied by jail terms and fines under the provisions of Section 67, 67A, and the other provisions related to violation of privacy. There is a need to ensure safety by ensuring users who receive unwanted personal information remove it at once, do not forward it, and report the information or the account posting it using the platforms reporting functions instead of interacting with it further.

