Huge Uproar Over Viral Video Showing Soft Drink Bottles Being Refilled With Leftover Beverages At Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium After T20 World Cup Match

A video shared by an X user during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 between the Netherlands and Namibia has sparked a row after it allegedly showed leftover soft drinks from cups being poured back into a larger bottle inside Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The viral video showed a food and beverage vendor stationed inside the stadium collecting the left over beverage and pouring it in soft drink bottle. The post claimed that it would be used for the next match.

In a post, the X user shared, “The leftover cold drinks in the Delhi stadium are poured back into bottles and reused in the next match. Isn’t this harmful for health? There is also an India vs Namibia match today in Delhi.”

Another user shared, “Viral video alleges leftover drinks reused at Arun Jaitley Stadium in ICC T20 World Cup.”

The match held on February 10 was the first match of the tournament hosted by the stadium.

Another post claimed that the leftovers of soft drink ThumbsUp in paper-cups are being poured into large pet bottles and sold later. This video was recorded from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi!

The video, shared on social media platforms alleged exposed unhygienic practices at the stadium.

The current edition of ICC T20 World Cup is being hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

The incident sparked intense online reactions, with calls for investigation by stadium authorities, the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) and Thums Up’s company.

No official statement had been issued by the stadium management or the brand in response to the allegation. Arun Jaitley is likely to host five more matches in the tournament.

There is no official confirmation establishing that any such practice took place at the stadium during the tournament.