Jackfruit Blamed As Kerala KSRTC Drivers Booked For Drunk Driving – Here’s How It Fooled The Breathalyser!

In an odd incident that surprised drivers and officials alike, three Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus drivers were almost booked for drunk driving, not due to whisky or wine, but because of a ripe jackfruit.

The bizarre incident took place last week in a depot at Pandalam in Pathanamthitta district. As is general practice, KSRTC also has a safety policy whereby drivers are required to do a breathalyser test before getting on the road. Three drivers went to the early morning test and registered a blood alcohol level of 10 considerably above the legal limit.

What made the situation perplexing was the firm denial from all three drivers. Each insisted they had not consumed even a drop of alcohol. Their confusion turned into concern as the readings appeared to put their careers at risk, despite their claims of sobriety.

KSRTC officials were equally baffled. Initially suspicious of the devices, they examined other factors that could have led to the bizarre result. That’s when attention turned to an unlikely suspect a ripe jackfruit that had been brought into the room by one of the drivers from Kottarakara in Kollam district.

Known for its strong aroma and tendency to ferment when overripe, the jackfruit had been sitting in the same room during the testing. Officials began to suspect that the fruit’s natural fermentation might have emitted enough alcohol vapour to interfere with the breathalyser results.

To investigate further, KSRTC officials conducted a small experiment. A driver who had earlier tested negative was asked to eat a few pieces of the same jackfruit. Moments after consumption, the breathalyser was used again and it flashed a positive result, showing the presence of alcohol.

The mystery was solved. It wasn’t alcohol consumption, but the fermented sugars in the ripe jackfruit that triggered the false readings. The fruit had effectively fooled the breathalyser, producing an inaccurate result that almost landed the drivers in serious trouble.

This odd series of events has now led to discussions in KSRTC to assess how sensitive breathalyser devices are and the possibility of unusual interference. Although the drivers were ultimately exonerated, this incident is a curious reminder that human beings, along with machinery, can sometimes be fooled by fruit.

