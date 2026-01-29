LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I bangladesh abbas araghchi Catatumbo plane crash Ajit Pawar CCTV Delcy Rodriguez ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I bangladesh abbas araghchi Catatumbo plane crash Ajit Pawar CCTV Delcy Rodriguez ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I bangladesh abbas araghchi Catatumbo plane crash Ajit Pawar CCTV Delcy Rodriguez ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I bangladesh abbas araghchi Catatumbo plane crash Ajit Pawar CCTV Delcy Rodriguez
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I bangladesh abbas araghchi Catatumbo plane crash Ajit Pawar CCTV Delcy Rodriguez ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I bangladesh abbas araghchi Catatumbo plane crash Ajit Pawar CCTV Delcy Rodriguez ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I bangladesh abbas araghchi Catatumbo plane crash Ajit Pawar CCTV Delcy Rodriguez ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I bangladesh abbas araghchi Catatumbo plane crash Ajit Pawar CCTV Delcy Rodriguez
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Jaya Ekadashi Vrat Katha: Check Out Exact Fast Timing, Date, And Religious Significance

Jaya Ekadashi Vrat Katha: Check Out Exact Fast Timing, Date, And Religious Significance

Jaya Ekadashi Vrat Katha: Jaya Ekadashi, one of the most auspicious Ekadashi fasts in the Hindu calendar, is observed every year on the eleventh day of the Shukla Paksha (bright half) in the month of Magha. In 2026, devotees will observe the Jaya Ekadashi fast today on January 29. The day is dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, with devotees seeking relief from hardships and blessings of prosperity.

Jaya Ekadashi Vrat Katha: Check Out Exact Fast Timing, Date, And Religious Significance (Photo Credits: Social Media)
Jaya Ekadashi Vrat Katha: Check Out Exact Fast Timing, Date, And Religious Significance (Photo Credits: Social Media)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 29, 2026 08:48:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Jaya Ekadashi Vrat Katha: Check Out Exact Fast Timing, Date, And Religious Significance

Jaya Ekadashi Vrat Katha: Jaya Ekadashi, one of the most auspicious Ekadashi fasts in the Hindu calendar, is observed every year on the eleventh day of the Shukla Paksha (bright half) in the month of Magha. In 2026, devotees will observe the Jaya Ekadashi fast today on January 29. The day is dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, with devotees seeking relief from hardships and blessings of prosperity.

You Might Be Interested In

According to religious beliefs, observing the Jaya Ekadashi vrat helps eliminate sorrows and obstacles while bringing peace, happiness, and spiritual growth. Listening to the Jaya Ekadashi Vrat Katha is considered an essential part of the observance, as it is believed to complete the ritual and enhance its spiritual benefits.

Jaya Ekadashi Vrat Katha

As per Hindu mythology, a Gandharva named Malyavan once sang in the court of Lord Indra. Distracted by thoughts of his wife during the performance, he faltered, angering Indra. As punishment, Malyavan was cursed and banished from heaven, forced to live on Earth in a demonic form.

You Might Be Interested In

After repeated attempts to seek forgiveness failed, Malyavan encountered Sage Narada, who advised him to observe the Jaya Ekadashi fast and devote himself to singing hymns in praise of the Lord. Following Narada’s guidance, Malyavan observed the fast with full devotion. As a result, he was freed from the curse and regained his Gandharva form. The story highlights the belief that observing Jaya Ekadashi can liberate devotees from suffering and negative karma.

Jaya Ekadashi 2026: Date And Tithi Details

According to the Hindu Panchang, the Ekadashi Tithi of Magha Shukla Paksha will begin on January 28 at 4:35 PM and conclude on January 29 at 1:55 PM. Devotees will observe the fast on January 29, in line with traditional Ekadashi observance rules.

Jaya Ekadashi 2026 Parana Time

The Parana, or breaking of the fast, will be performed on January 30. The auspicious Parana window will be from 7:13 AM to 9:29 AM, while the Dwadashi Tithi will end at 11:09 AM. Religious texts emphasize that Parana must be completed within the prescribed time for the fast to be considered fruitful.

(Disclaimer: The information provided is based on religious beliefs, scriptures, and popular traditions. There is no scientific validation for these claims. NewsX does not vouch for the accuracy or completeness of this information.)

ALSO READ: Who Is Alina Amir? New Viral Pakistani MMS Link Trend Emerges After Fatima Jatoi Leaked Video And Umair 7:11 Clip

First published on: Jan 29, 2026 8:48 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: 29 january 2026 ekadashiekadashi dateekadashi in january 2026ekadashi kathaekadashi vrat kathajaya ekadashijaya ekadashi kathajaya ekadashi vrat kathawhen is ekadashiwhich ekadashi is today

RELATED News

Ekadashi February 2026: Check Out Exact Fasting Date, Auspicious Timings, Puja Rituals And Significance

Watch: Alina Amir’s Viral Video Real Or Deepfake? Pakistani TikToker Breaks Silence, Calls It ‘Harassment And Digital Violence’

Alina Amir Viral MMS: New Pakistan Link Trend Emerges After Fatima Jatoi Leaked Video And Umair 7:11 Clip, Everything You Need To Know

After 19 Minute 34 Second Leaked Video To 7:11 Seconds Umair Viral MMS Pakistan, Why Is Everyone Searching For 50-Minute Clip?

After 19 Minute 34 Second Video, 3 Minutes 24 Seconds Aarohi Mim Private MMS Leak Claims Go Viral — Is It An Online Scam? The Truth Will Shock You

LATEST NEWS

‘Oh S***’: Chilling Last Words From Cockpit Seconds Before Ajit Pawar’s Learjet Exploded Near Baramati Runway

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens Lower, Sensex and Nifty Under Pressure as Rupee Hits Record Low Amid Global Tensions

Who Is Madhu Gottumukkala? Trump’s Indian-Origin Acting Cyber Defence Chief Allegedly Shares Sensitive Government Files With ChatGPT, Report Claims

Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Power, ONGC, Reliance Industries, SBI Life, L&T, Mahindra, RVNL, ACC, TVS, Biocon, Cupid, Thyrocare and many other in focus

Mumbai School Holiday Today? What Three-Day State Mourning After Ajit Pawar’s Death Means For Students And Offices, Everything You Need To Know

Jaya Ekadashi Vrat Katha: Check Out Exact Fast Timing, Date, And Religious Significance

Sunetra Pawar Or Parth Pawar: Who Will Be Next Maharashtra Deputy CM After Ajit Pawar’s Death?

What Should Investors Expect From the Stock Market Today? Sensex, Nifty Likely to Open Lower Ahead of the Economic Survey

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Rajasthan Royals’ Viral Tweet Crowns Shivam Dube ‘New Daanav’ After Furious 15-Ball Half-Century Against New Zealand

Ajit Pawar Funeral Today: PM Modi To Attend, Mortal Remains To Be Taken In Flower-Adorned Rath, Last Rites At 11 AM In Baramati

Jaya Ekadashi Vrat Katha: Check Out Exact Fast Timing, Date, And Religious Significance

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jaya Ekadashi Vrat Katha: Check Out Exact Fast Timing, Date, And Religious Significance

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jaya Ekadashi Vrat Katha: Check Out Exact Fast Timing, Date, And Religious Significance
Jaya Ekadashi Vrat Katha: Check Out Exact Fast Timing, Date, And Religious Significance
Jaya Ekadashi Vrat Katha: Check Out Exact Fast Timing, Date, And Religious Significance
Jaya Ekadashi Vrat Katha: Check Out Exact Fast Timing, Date, And Religious Significance

QUICK LINKS