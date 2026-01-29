Jaya Ekadashi Vrat Katha: Check Out Exact Fast Timing, Date, And Religious Significance

Jaya Ekadashi Vrat Katha: Jaya Ekadashi, one of the most auspicious Ekadashi fasts in the Hindu calendar, is observed every year on the eleventh day of the Shukla Paksha (bright half) in the month of Magha. In 2026, devotees will observe the Jaya Ekadashi fast today on January 29. The day is dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, with devotees seeking relief from hardships and blessings of prosperity.

According to religious beliefs, observing the Jaya Ekadashi vrat helps eliminate sorrows and obstacles while bringing peace, happiness, and spiritual growth. Listening to the Jaya Ekadashi Vrat Katha is considered an essential part of the observance, as it is believed to complete the ritual and enhance its spiritual benefits.

Jaya Ekadashi Vrat Katha

As per Hindu mythology, a Gandharva named Malyavan once sang in the court of Lord Indra. Distracted by thoughts of his wife during the performance, he faltered, angering Indra. As punishment, Malyavan was cursed and banished from heaven, forced to live on Earth in a demonic form.

After repeated attempts to seek forgiveness failed, Malyavan encountered Sage Narada, who advised him to observe the Jaya Ekadashi fast and devote himself to singing hymns in praise of the Lord. Following Narada’s guidance, Malyavan observed the fast with full devotion. As a result, he was freed from the curse and regained his Gandharva form. The story highlights the belief that observing Jaya Ekadashi can liberate devotees from suffering and negative karma.

Jaya Ekadashi 2026: Date And Tithi Details

According to the Hindu Panchang, the Ekadashi Tithi of Magha Shukla Paksha will begin on January 28 at 4:35 PM and conclude on January 29 at 1:55 PM. Devotees will observe the fast on January 29, in line with traditional Ekadashi observance rules.

Jaya Ekadashi 2026 Parana Time

The Parana, or breaking of the fast, will be performed on January 30. The auspicious Parana window will be from 7:13 AM to 9:29 AM, while the Dwadashi Tithi will end at 11:09 AM. Religious texts emphasize that Parana must be completed within the prescribed time for the fast to be considered fruitful.

(Disclaimer: The information provided is based on religious beliefs, scriptures, and popular traditions. There is no scientific validation for these claims. NewsX does not vouch for the accuracy or completeness of this information.)

ALSO READ: Who Is Alina Amir? New Viral Pakistani MMS Link Trend Emerges After Fatima Jatoi Leaked Video And Umair 7:11 Clip