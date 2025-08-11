LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Labubu vs Zimomo vs Mokoko: Key Differences You Need to Know

Labubu vs Zimomo vs Mokoko: Key Differences You Need to Know

Labubu vs Zimomo vs Mokoko: Labubu, Zimomo, and Mokoko from Pop Mart’s series each have distinct traits. Labubu is wild and square-faced, Zimomo is calm with a spiked tail, and Mokoko is soft, pink, and cute. Their unique looks make each one collectible.

Labubu vs Zimomo vs Mokoko: Key Differences You Need to Know

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: August 11, 2025 17:10:00 IST

Labubu vs Zimomo vs Mokoko: Pop Mart’s The Monsters series has taken the collectible toy world by storm, with its quirky, colorful characters capturing hearts globally. Among the most popular figures in this lineup are Labubu, Zimomo, and Mokoko. While they may appear similar at first glance, each has distinct characteristics that make them unique. In this article, we’ll explore the differences between these three lovable monsters to help fans and collectors distinguish and appreciate them better.

Who is Labubu?

Labubu is the most iconic character from The Monsters series, created by Hong Kong-Belgian artist Kasing Lung. Known for her mischievous personality and chaotic energy, Labubu features a distinctive square-shaped face with sharp teeth and wild expressions. She is often portrayed in a variety of themed costumes, ranging from space suits to bunnies, which add to her playful and bold personality.

Labubu’s design emphasizes her quirky charm and rebellious spirit, making her a favorite among collectors. The character has become a symbol of fun and unpredictability within the Pop Mart universe. Labubu does not have a tail, which is one of the subtle clues that help identify her among the other characters.

Who is Zimomo?

Zimomo is considered the leader of the Labubu elves and shares many similarities with Labubu but also notable differences. One of the key distinguishing features of Zimomo is her spiked tail, which Labubu lacks. Zimomo’s face shape is generally rounder compared to Labubu’s squarish face, although recent designs have made their faces look more alike.

Another difference lies in their size; in the storylines, Zimomo is depicted as being twice as large as Labubu, although this size difference may not always be clear in figurine form. Zimomo tends to embody a slightly calmer and more composed personality compared to the chaotic Labubu, positioning her as the leader of the group.

Who is Mokoko?

Mokoko stands apart from Labubu and Zimomo with her soft, pastel-colored appearance. She has light pink fur, a round face, and large, friendly eyes that give her a cute and approachable vibe. Mokoko’s silhouette is similar to Labubu’s, but her pale fur and gentle features make her easy to differentiate.

Unlike the mischievous and wild nature of Labubu, Mokoko presents a softer, more innocent personality. Her adorable eyelashes and white belly add to her charm, making her the perfect “cute” counterpart within The Monsters collection.

Where to Buy Labubu, Zimomo, and Mokoko in India

Pop Mart toys like Labubu, Zimomo, and Mokoko are available internationally through official Pop Mart stores and online platforms. In India, these collectibles can often be found on major e-commerce websites such as Amazon, as well as on Instagram shops specializing in designer toys. Some specialty pop culture stores and malls also occasionally stock these figures, often in the form of blind boxes or plush toys.

Labubu vs Zimomo vs Mokoko:

Labubu, Zimomo, and Mokoko each bring their own unique flair to Pop Mart’s The Monsters series. Whether you’re drawn to Labubu’s chaotic energy, Zimomo’s leadership qualities, or Mokoko’s soft sweetness, these characters are more than just toys — they’re collectible art pieces with personalities all their own. Understanding the differences helps fans appreciate the creativity and storytelling behind each figure, enhancing the joy of collecting.

Tags: Labubu, labubu doll, Labubu vs Zimomo vs Mokoko

Labubu vs Zimomo vs Mokoko: Key Differences You Need to Know

Labubu vs Zimomo vs Mokoko: Key Differences You Need to Know

Labubu vs Zimomo vs Mokoko: Key Differences You Need to Know
Labubu vs Zimomo vs Mokoko: Key Differences You Need to Know
Labubu vs Zimomo vs Mokoko: Key Differences You Need to Know
Labubu vs Zimomo vs Mokoko: Key Differences You Need to Know

