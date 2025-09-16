Love in the Time of Protest? Woman’s Kiss on Policeman Melts the Internet Into an ‘Awww’ Moment – Watch Video

Ever imagined a protest against war crimes that for a moment, turns playful and amusing? Not really, right? However, one such moment occurred in Spain which proves that even in distress, humans can find a way to tickle the funny bone.

A video from Spain is making the rounds on internet where a woman is kissing a policeman’s helmet and winking at him. The moment occurred when hundreds of demonstrators were protesting against Israel for its war-crimes in Gaza.

What Did the Protesters Demand?

Over the past week, pro-Palestinian and anti-Israeli protests have taken place in several cities, including Madrid, with the biggest demonstrations seen on Sunday, September 14, 2025. The protests disrupted the final stage of the Vuelta a España, one of cycling’s biggest races. It began in Turin, Italy, on August 23 and was scheduled to end in Madrid on September 14.

The race was abandoned as the protesters assembled in huge numbers close to the finish line and forced the organizers to halt the final stage with around 55 km still remaining in the race. Jonas Vingegaard, who was leading the race, was named the winner.

Cute Incident During the Protests

To keep the protests under control, over 1,000 policemen were deployed. Reports said that the protesters demanded to block the participation of the Israeli team in the event and chanted “Palestine wins, human rights win, peace wins. Israel loses, imperialism loses.”

While the protests made international news, what really caught the internet’s attention was a short clip of one protester. In the video, a woman can be seen kissing the helmet of a police officer and winking at him while Palestinian flags waved in the background and chants against Israel grew louder. The policeman appeared to smile at the gesture.

El escándalo de La Vuelta en España arranco cuando la mujer y el policía estaban de levante. Viva el amor 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/1pgLbhtwLm — Poirot (@Argenpoirot) September 14, 2025





Who Was the Woman?

The woman’s identity and her relationship with the officer remain unknown, but the unusual moment sparked a frenzy on social media. Many users speculated about the bond between the two. One user on X wrote jokingly, “The scandal of La Vuelta in Spain began when the woman and the police officer were on the night shift.” Another posted, “Long live love.”

Some users went further, with one Indian user mistakenly claiming the two were husband and wife. Others described the moment as romantic, with one user commenting, “She met her boyfriend during the protest.”

Although little is known about the woman, her playful act during a tense protest has gone viral, adding a surprising twist to an otherwise serious demonstration.

