Love in the Time of Protest? Woman’s Kiss on Policeman Melts the Internet Into an ‘Awww’ Moment – Watch Video
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Love in the Time of Protest? Woman’s Kiss on Policeman Melts the Internet Into an ‘Awww’ Moment – Watch Video

Love in the Time of Protest? Woman’s Kiss on Policeman Melts the Internet Into an ‘Awww’ Moment – Watch Video

A viral video from Madrid shows a woman kissing a policeman’s helmet and winking during pro-Palestinian protests that disrupted the Vuelta a España finale. Her playful act amid tense demonstrations sparked speculation and humor on social media, adding a lighter twist to the serious unrest.

Image Credit - Screengrab
Image Credit - Screengrab

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: September 16, 2025 18:54:21 IST

Ever imagined a protest against war crimes that for a moment, turns playful and amusing? Not really, right? However, one such moment occurred in Spain which proves that even in distress, humans can find a way to tickle the funny bone.

A video from Spain is making the rounds on internet where a woman is kissing a policeman’s helmet and winking at him. The moment occurred when hundreds of demonstrators were protesting against Israel for its war-crimes in Gaza.

What Did the Protesters Demand?

Over the past week, pro-Palestinian and anti-Israeli protests have taken place in several cities, including Madrid, with the biggest demonstrations seen on Sunday, September 14, 2025. The protests disrupted the final stage of the Vuelta a España, one of cycling’s biggest races. It began in Turin, Italy, on August 23 and was scheduled to end in Madrid on September 14.

The race was abandoned as the protesters assembled in huge numbers close to the finish line and forced the organizers to halt the final stage with around 55 km still remaining in the race. Jonas Vingegaard, who was leading the race, was named the winner.

Cute Incident During the Protests

To keep the protests under control, over 1,000 policemen were deployed. Reports said that the protesters demanded to block the participation of the Israeli team in the event and chanted “Palestine wins, human rights win, peace wins. Israel loses, imperialism loses.”

While the protests made international news, what really caught the internet’s attention was a short clip of one protester. In the video, a woman can be seen kissing the helmet of a police officer and winking at him while Palestinian flags waved in the background and chants against Israel grew louder. The policeman appeared to smile at the gesture.


Who Was the Woman?

The woman’s identity and her relationship with the officer remain unknown, but the unusual moment sparked a frenzy on social media. Many users speculated about the bond between the two. One user on X wrote jokingly, “The scandal of La Vuelta in Spain began when the woman and the police officer were on the night shift.” Another posted, “Long live love.”

Some users went further, with one Indian user mistakenly claiming the two were husband and wife. Others described the moment as romantic, with one user commenting, “She met her boyfriend during the protest.”

Although little is known about the woman, her playful act during a tense protest has gone viral, adding a surprising twist to an otherwise serious demonstration.

Also Read: 5 Countries Where Women Earn More Than Men – And Men Are Shocked!

Tags: Protester Kiss PolicemanSpainVuelta a EspanaWoman Kiss on Policeman

RELATED News

Who Is Nupur Bora? Rs 1.70 Crore Cash Seized From ACS Officer’s Flat Who Joined Services Only Six Years Ago
‘Why Are You Asking For Her Phone Number?’ Foreigner Confronts A Creep In Amritsar For Harassing His Wife Within Seconds Of Meeting
WATCH: Indian Couple Lip Locks Passionately On Their Wedding Day, Gets It Filmed, Day But Internet Is Not Happy About It
Caught On Cam: Young Woman Gets Into A Fight After Getting Caught Smoking Inside The Train, Cries Later After The TC…
This AI Turns You Into a Banana Toy – Have You Tried Google’s Viral Gemini Trend Yet?

LATEST NEWS

Sampat Aluminium Limited IPO Opens Tomorrow: Key Details Investors Should Know Before Investing
Trade For Impact Conference Highlighted South Asia’s Women Entrepreneurs as Vital Contributors to Global Supply Chains
US online holiday sales growth to slow as shoppers tighten budgets, Salesforce forecasts
Israeli cybersecurity startup Vega raises $65 million, valued at $400 million
Lifts and escalators are not safe for dogs
PCB Risks Huge Financial Loss: Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2025 Boycott May Blow Up in Their Faces
Robert Redford, star actor and champion of independent film, dies aged 89
If your drink is spiked, get medical help then contact the police
Himachal CM Sukhu mourns death of 3 killed in landslide in Mandi district
EAM Jaishankar wishes Mexico on Independence Day
Love in the Time of Protest? Woman’s Kiss on Policeman Melts the Internet Into an ‘Awww’ Moment – Watch Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Love in the Time of Protest? Woman’s Kiss on Policeman Melts the Internet Into an ‘Awww’ Moment – Watch Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Love in the Time of Protest? Woman’s Kiss on Policeman Melts the Internet Into an ‘Awww’ Moment – Watch Video
Love in the Time of Protest? Woman’s Kiss on Policeman Melts the Internet Into an ‘Awww’ Moment – Watch Video
Love in the Time of Protest? Woman’s Kiss on Policeman Melts the Internet Into an ‘Awww’ Moment – Watch Video
Love in the Time of Protest? Woman’s Kiss on Policeman Melts the Internet Into an ‘Awww’ Moment – Watch Video

QUICK LINKS