Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today On February 26, Check City-Wise Timings In Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad And Major Cities

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
sehri time today latest world news baloch separatists how did robert cosby jr die Cuban Coast Guard Iran sanctions 2026 Epstein files latest news Epstein latest news New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations Anil Ambani IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren sehri time today latest world news baloch separatists how did robert cosby jr die Cuban Coast Guard Iran sanctions 2026 Epstein files latest news Epstein latest news New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations Anil Ambani IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren sehri time today latest world news baloch separatists how did robert cosby jr die Cuban Coast Guard Iran sanctions 2026 Epstein files latest news Epstein latest news New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations Anil Ambani IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren sehri time today latest world news baloch separatists how did robert cosby jr die Cuban Coast Guard Iran sanctions 2026 Epstein files latest news Epstein latest news New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations Anil Ambani IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
sehri time today latest world news baloch separatists how did robert cosby jr die Cuban Coast Guard Iran sanctions 2026 Epstein files latest news Epstein latest news New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations Anil Ambani IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren sehri time today latest world news baloch separatists how did robert cosby jr die Cuban Coast Guard Iran sanctions 2026 Epstein files latest news Epstein latest news New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations Anil Ambani IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren sehri time today latest world news baloch separatists how did robert cosby jr die Cuban Coast Guard Iran sanctions 2026 Epstein files latest news Epstein latest news New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations Anil Ambani IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren sehri time today latest world news baloch separatists how did robert cosby jr die Cuban Coast Guard Iran sanctions 2026 Epstein files latest news Epstein latest news New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations Anil Ambani IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today On February 26, Check City-Wise Timings In Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad And Major Cities

Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today On February 26, Check City-Wise Timings In Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad And Major Cities

Sehri Time Today: As the sacred month of Ramadan progresses, Muslims across India continue to begin their fasts with Sehri, the pre dawn meal observed before sunrise. Check Sehri Time Today on February 26th.

Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today on February 26.
Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today on February 26.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 26, 2026 04:31:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today On February 26, Check City-Wise Timings In Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad And Major Cities

As the sacred month of Ramadan progresses, Muslims across India continue to begin their fasts with Sehri, the pre-dawn meal observed before sunrise. On February 26, worshippers from cities such as Delhi, Hyderabad, Lucknow, and Mumbai rose early to partake in Sehri, following the Suhoor time of 5:30 AM (IST), with slight variations depending on local sunrise timings.

During Ramadan — a period devoted to faith, charity, and self-discipline — many people actively look up “Ramadan Sehri time today” for their respective cities to ensure they observe the fast within the correct time frame.

Sehri Time Today, February 26: City Wise

New Delhi 5:30 AM
Hyderabad 5:24 AM
Mumbai 5:46 AM
Bengaluru 5:25 AM
Lucknow 5:16 AM
Chennai 05:16 AM
Kolkata 04:46 AM

When Will Ramadan 2026 End?

Ramadan 2026 is likely to conclude on March 20, 2026, culminating in the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, depending on the sighting of the moon. On the anticipated final day of fasting, Sehri is expected to be observed around 5:06 AM, while Iftar is projected at approximately 6:33 PM, marking the end of the sacred month.

You Might Be Interested In

As the crescent moon ushers in Ramadan 2026 across India, the holy period once again offers a time for spiritual reflection, gratitude, and strengthening bonds within the community.

For regular updates on Ramadan 2026 Iftar time today, Sehri timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and the complete Ramadan calendar, stay tuned for accurate and verified announcements.

Also Read: What Is Total Lunar Eclipse? Check When The ‘Blood Moon’ Will Light Up The Sky And Where It Will Be Visible In India

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 4:31 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-14sehri time todaySehri Time Today delhisehri time today february 26Sehri Time Today kolkataSehri Time Today lucknowSehri Time Today mumbai

RELATED News

Who Is Laiba Khan? Inside the Sudden Second Marriage Rumours Of The Karachi Star Everyone Is Talking About

What Is Total Lunar Eclipse? Check When The ‘Blood Moon’ Will Light Up The Sky And Where It Will Be Visible In India

Caught On Camera: Son Drives Away After Kicking And, Abandoning Father On Road, Old Man Howls, Begs Commuters For Help At Midnight

Who Was Komali? 21- Year- Old Telugu YouTuber Dies By Suicide In Hyderabad Over Marriage Dispute With YouTuber Boyfriend Nikhil Reddy

Women Employee Hurls Abuse At Manager For Cancelling Her Leaves For Vietnam Trip, Calls Him ‘Bh***a’, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Robert Edwards? US Multimillionaire And Founder Of Squatty Potty Arrested In Utah For Buying And Receiving Child Pornography

Amid Tensions With Afghanistan, Baloch Separatists Strike Pakistani Security Forces In Balochistan, Killing Four Troops

Who Was Robert Cosby Jr? Son Of ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Star Mary Cosby Who Died At 23 — What We Know About His Cause of Death

Cuban Coast Guard Fires On US Registered Speedboat Near Villa Clara, Four Passengers Dead In Maritime Clash

Trump Imposes Fresh Set Of Sanctions On Iran Targeting Individuals, Entities And Tankers Ahead Of Geneva Talks

Who Is Larry Summers? Epstein Files Fallout Forces Former Treasury Secretary And Harvard Professor To Step Down

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Live: How To Watch, What To Expect And Biggest Announcements

Sex Toys, Women’s Nudes On Walls And Red Room With A Massage Table: What Newly Released Photos Reveal Inside Jeffrey Epstein’s Paris Apartment

T20 World Cup 2026: Can Pakistan Qualify For Semi-Finals After New Zealand’s 61-Run Victory Over Sri Lanka? Scenarios Explained

Suicide Bomber Kills Four Policemen In Pakistan’s Punjab, Horrific Visuals Caught On Viral CCTV Footage

Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today On February 26, Check City-Wise Timings In Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad And Major Cities

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today On February 26, Check City-Wise Timings In Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad And Major Cities

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today On February 26, Check City-Wise Timings In Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad And Major Cities
Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today On February 26, Check City-Wise Timings In Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad And Major Cities
Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today On February 26, Check City-Wise Timings In Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad And Major Cities
Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today On February 26, Check City-Wise Timings In Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad And Major Cities

QUICK LINKS