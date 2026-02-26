Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today On February 26, Check City-Wise Timings In Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad And Major Cities

As the sacred month of Ramadan progresses, Muslims across India continue to begin their fasts with Sehri, the pre-dawn meal observed before sunrise. On February 26, worshippers from cities such as Delhi, Hyderabad, Lucknow, and Mumbai rose early to partake in Sehri, following the Suhoor time of 5:30 AM (IST), with slight variations depending on local sunrise timings.

During Ramadan — a period devoted to faith, charity, and self-discipline — many people actively look up “Ramadan Sehri time today” for their respective cities to ensure they observe the fast within the correct time frame.

Sehri Time Today, February 26: City Wise

New Delhi 5:30 AM Hyderabad 5:24 AM Mumbai 5:46 AM Bengaluru 5:25 AM Lucknow 5:16 AM Chennai 05:16 AM Kolkata 04:46 AM

When Will Ramadan 2026 End?

Ramadan 2026 is likely to conclude on March 20, 2026, culminating in the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, depending on the sighting of the moon. On the anticipated final day of fasting, Sehri is expected to be observed around 5:06 AM, while Iftar is projected at approximately 6:33 PM, marking the end of the sacred month.

As the crescent moon ushers in Ramadan 2026 across India, the holy period once again offers a time for spiritual reflection, gratitude, and strengthening bonds within the community.

