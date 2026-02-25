What Is Total Lunar Eclipse? Check When The ‘Blood Moon’ Will Light Up The Sky And Where It Will Be Visible In India

A total lunar eclipse is one of the most striking astronomical events. It is set to take place on March 3, 2026. The skywatchers around the world are excited and are preparing for this rare show in the night sky.

During total lunar eclipse, the Moon will pass directly through Earth’s shadow and take on a reddish glow, a phenomenon many people call a “Blood Moon.”

What is a total lunar eclipse?

The total lunar eclipse happens when Earth comes directly between the Sun and the Moon, blocking direct sunlight from reaching the lunar surface. Some sunlight still bends through Earth’s atmosphere and lights up the Moon in deep red and orange hues which gives it its dramatic colour.

According to reports, the total lunar eclipse will begin early on March 3 and last for several hours, with the full phase, when the Moon is completely in Earth’s shadow, lasting around 58 minutes. In many parts of the world, observers will see at least part of this event. It will be best visible from North America, Australia, New Zealand, East Asia, and parts of the Pacific Ocean region.

However, people in some parts of Asia and Europe won’t get the full view because the event will occur around moonrise or moonset for them, meaning only the later stages might be seen.

Can we see total lunar eclipse in India?

Reports suggest that, in India, the Moon will already be rising during the eclipse, so the final phases, which include the reddish Blood Moon, should be visible just after moonrise at many locations if the weather permits.

Astronomy experts say this will be the only total lunar eclipse in 2026. People interested in watching another Blood Moon will have to wait until the end of 2028.

Experts have further suggested that no special glasses are needed to view a lunar eclipse. Just find a clear spot and look toward the Moon during the evening or early night hours for this unique celestial show.

