Ramadan Dates 2026: Saudi Arabia, UAE Confirm First Day Of Fasting On Feb 18 After Crescent Sighting In Gulf; Indonesia, Malaysia, Turkey To Observe From…

Ramadan 2026 will begin on Wednesday, February 18, in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates after authorities confirmed the sighting of the crescent moon in the Gulf region.

Religious committees in both countries announced that the “Hilal” was sighted on Tuesday evening, marking the beginning of Ramadan 1447 AH. As per Islamic tradition, the ninth month of the Hijri calendar begins with the visual confirmation of the crescent moon.

Qatar also confirmed that fasting will commence on February 18 following the moon sighting.

Oman Announces Ramadan Start From February 19

Authorities in Oman declared that Ramadan will begin on Thursday, February 19, 2026. Oman’s Main Committee for Moon Sighting stated that astronomical calculations showed the crescent moon could not be sighted on Tuesday as it set before sunset, making observation impossible.

As a result, Wednesday will complete 30 days of Sha’aban, and fasting will begin the following day.

Indonesia, Malaysia, Turkey to Begin Fasting February 19

Several Asian nations, including Indonesia, Malaysia, and Turkey, confirmed that Ramadan will start on Thursday, February 19, after the crescent moon was not sighted.

Indonesia announced the decision following its traditional isbat (moon-sighting) session conducted by the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

In Malaysia, the announcement was made by the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal after observations from 29 official locations confirmed the non-sighting of the crescent. Turkey also declared February 19 as the first day of Ramadan after no confirmed sighting on Tuesday evening.

Brunei, Singapore, Japan, Philippines Align With February 19 Start

Brunei confirmed that Ramadan will begin on February 19, with the first day observed as a public holiday. Singapore also announced that the crescent moon was not sighted, setting Thursday as the first day of fasting.

Japan’s Hilal Vision Committee and the Philippines’ Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulrauf Guialani similarly declared February 19 as the start of Ramadan following the non-sighting.

Australia’s Fatwa Council also confirmed February 19 as the beginning of fasting after consultations led by Grand Mufti Dr Ibrahim Abu Mohamad.

Pakistan, Bangladesh, Iran Not Yet Observing Crescent

Meanwhile, countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, Iran, Morocco, and Mauritania are not observing the crescent moon on Tuesday, as it marks only the 28th day of Sha’aban in their respective calendars.

Ramadan 2026: A Month of Fasting, Prayer and Reflection

Ramadan, also known as Ramzan or Ramazan, is the holiest month in Islam. Muslims worldwide observe fasting from dawn to sunset, engage in special nightly prayers (Taraweeh), increase charity, and dedicate time to reflection and spiritual growth.

With the crescent sighted in the Gulf and several countries confirming dates based on local observations, Ramadan 2026 will begin on February 18 in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, while most Asian nations will commence fasting on February 19.

