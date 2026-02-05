LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Sankashti Chaturthi Hindi Vrat Katha: Check Out Date, Moonrise Timings, Rituals, And Significance Of Lord Ganesha Fast

Sankashti Chaturthi February 2026: Devotees across India are observing Sankashti Chaturthi today, Thursday, February 5, 2026. The monthly fast dedicated to Lord Ganesha is believed to help remove obstacles, bring clarity, and invite prosperity. Observed during the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi, the vrat holds special significance for those seeking success, peace, and new beginnings.

Published: February 5, 2026 10:52:24 IST

Sankashti Chaturthi February 2026: Devotees across India are observing Sankashti Chaturthi today, Thursday, February 5, 2026. The monthly fast dedicated to Lord Ganesha is believed to help remove obstacles, bring clarity, and invite prosperity. Observed during the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi, the vrat holds special significance for those seeking success, peace, and new beginnings.

Sankashti Chaturthi Tithi And Key Timings

The auspicious Chaturthi tithi for February’s Sankashti Chaturthi spans two days:

-Chaturthi Tithi begins: 12:10 AM, February 5

-Chaturthi Tithi ends: 12:22 AM, February 6

Important timings (IST, Ujjain):

-Sunrise: 07:09 AM

-Sunset: 06:12 PM

-Moonrise: 09:39 PM (fast-breaking time)

Devotees traditionally break the fast only after moonrise and evening prayers.

How Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat Is Observed

The vrat combines fasting with evening worship of Lord Ganesha.

-Fasting: Devotees observe a full or partial fast. Allowed foods include fruits, peanuts, potatoes, and sabudana-based dishes.

-Evening Puja: After sunset, devotees worship Lord Ganesha with flowers, durva grass, lamps, and incense.

-Moon Sighting: The fast is concluded after sighting the moon at 9:39 PM and offering prayers.

-Mantras and Offerings: Modaks are offered, and mantras like Vakratunda Mahakaya or Ganesha Ashtottara are chanted.

Why Sankashti Chaturthi Holds Importance

Unlike the annual Ganesh Chaturthi, Sankashti Chaturthi offers a monthly spiritual pause. The word “Sankashti” signifies relief from troubles, and devotees believe regular observance helps overcome personal and professional challenges. While Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi (falling on a Tuesday) is considered especially powerful, every monthly vrat is regarded as spiritually beneficial. The fast is also considered auspicious for couples seeking children.

Key Takeaways For Devotees

Note the moonrise at 9:39 PM IST to conclude the fast correctly.

Opt for simple satvik meals if observing a partial fast.

Sincere prayer and focused mantra chanting are believed to be more effective than elaborate rituals.

Sankashti Chaturthi in February 2026 offers devotees an opportunity to reconnect with faith, seek divine guidance, and begin the month with renewed spiritual intent.

First published on: Feb 5, 2026 10:52 AM IST
