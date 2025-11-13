LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > 'Stop Acting!' Mother-In-Law Mocks Daughter-In-Law's Labour Pain In UP Hospital, Shocking Video Sparks Outrage And Public Fury, WATCH

‘Stop Acting!’ Mother-In-Law Mocks Daughter-In-Law’s Labour Pain In UP Hospital, Shocking Video Sparks Outrage And Public Fury, WATCH

A shocking video from a UP hospital shows a mother-in-law mocking her daughter-in-law’s labour pain, sparking national outrage. Netizens and women’s groups demand legal action, calling it emotional abuse and a failure of compassion in healthcare settings.

Mother-In-Law Mocks Daughter-In-Law’s Labour Pain In UP Hospital (Pc: Instagram)
Mother-In-Law Mocks Daughter-In-Law’s Labour Pain In UP Hospital (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 13, 2025 12:56:50 IST

‘Stop Acting!’ Mother-In-Law Mocks Daughter-In-Law’s Labour Pain In UP Hospital, Shocking Video Sparks Outrage And Public Fury, WATCH

An incident in a UP state hospital that can justly be termed as shocking has led to a massive public outcry. A video which is circulating extensively on social platforms depicts a mother-in-law hovering over her daughter-in-law who is undergoing labor and is in tremendous agony. The elderly woman is not at all comforting or supportive but rather she is harsh, shouting, and even teasing the poor woman who is in pain, pretending that the woman is exaggerating and is being actor-like.

An onlooker captured the clip showing the hospital’s delivery area where the shocking demonstration of heartlessness and lack of understanding takes place at a moment when a woman’s life is most vulnerable. Such conduct has brought about condemnation from numerous people and the viewers have called for accountability and a social reckoning for such domestic toxicity.

Viral Video Daughter-In-Law’s Labour Pain

The unfiltered video footage of the viral incident is a powerful witness to the outrageous action. Impatience was not the only thing that lasted a few seconds; on the contrary, the people around described it as emotional abuse through the whole process. The mother-in-law’s words were a complete assault, with among others, she saying, “This is not that painful,” and “Why are you screaming so much? Other women have had babies quietly,” thereby putting the woman in labor under tremendous stress.

The incident has come to serious consideration in terms of how hospital staff, who were not very far from the event, did not intervene. The main matter is domestic abuse, but the healthcare system’s failure to provide support to a patient with a significant medical procedure is also a controversial area.

A trial of the video as well as geolocation in the hospital in UP state is supported by the facts, but certain reports have only partially disclosed the name of the hospital to safeguard the daughter’s-in-law’s privacy.



Community Demands Legal Action For Domestic Abuse

The huge outrage that the video brought about has gone beyond just social media discussions. Different groups of citizens and women’s rights organizations are now urging legal proceedings, labeling the mother-in-law’s conduct as domestic violence and emotional cruelty, very reprehensible considering the patient’s delicate medical condition.

The death of the victim is indeed a very sad example of the toxic family relationships and the hardships that women still have to go through in patriarchal setups during childbirth.

The community’s collective demand for justice and intervention shows that there is still a way to go before such inhumane treatment becomes a norm, and it is sending out the message that a hospital should be, above all, a place where we can feel safe and cared for, not scared.

Also Read: Rishikesh Ruckus: Drunk Women Turn Streets Into Chaos As Locals Cry, ‘Kya Mahaul Bana Diya Sheher Ka!’

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 12:56 PM IST
‘Stop Acting!’ Mother-In-Law Mocks Daughter-In-Law’s Labour Pain In UP Hospital, Shocking Video Sparks Outrage And Public Fury, WATCH

