‘This Feels Like Disney’: 7 Dogs Travel 17 KM to Escape Kidnappers, 1 Brave Corgi Leads Daring Return Home in Real-Life Movie Moment- What Happened Next Will Surprise You

In a story straight out of a Disney film, seven dogs from a village in northeastern China have captured hearts online after pulling off an incredible escape and journeying nearly 17 kilometres back home together. What began as a terrifying ordeal quickly turned into a tale of courage, teamwork, and loyalty, led by one unlikely hero, a brave corgi who guided the group to safety.

The dogs, rpeortedly stolen and being transported by dognappers, managed to break free mid-joruney and set off across highways and fields.

How 7 Dogs Escaped Kidnappers?

Near the Changsong (Changchun) Highway, residents spotted a group of seven dogs of various breeds – including German Shepherds, Goldens, and Corgis – wandering together, looking visibly panicked.

It was later revealed that these seven dogs, who were “neighbors” and regular playmates, had been suddenly snatched by dognappers. While being transported, they worked together to bite through their cage and leaped from the moving vehicle.

Escaping was only the first hurdle; they found themselves in an unfamiliar area, 17km away from home. Together, they made a collective decision to head back. Throughout the nearly two-day journey, not a single dog was left behind.

This movie has written itself. 7 stolen dogs break free from their captors and walk 17km all the way home – led by one brave little Corgi across busy highways and open fields. pic.twitter.com/kfY7GGBNZU — The Figen (@TheFigen_) March 23, 2026







What Hurdles 7 Dogs Suffered on Way Home?

A German Shepherd injured its leg, the others immediately surrounded it for protection. During rest stops, the group formed a circle to shield one another. A Golden Retriever acted as a “sentry” on the perimeter, scanning the surroundings while wagging its tail to reassure its companions. There were no commands or training involved – just pure instinct and a deep bond.

But with their incredible memory and coordination, all seven dogs successfully crossed major roads and open fields to finally find their way back to the village.

Social Media Reactions

One user commented. “This is not just a story… it’s loyalty, courage, and pure heart on four legs. 17km, danger everywhere, yet they chose home. That little Corgi didn’t just lead them, he believed they’d make it.”

Second user said, “This is not just a story… it’s loyalty, courage, and pure heart on four legs. 17km, danger everywhere, yet they chose home. That little Corgi didn’t just lead them, he believed they’d make it.”

Third user wrote, “Led by a corgi and walking 17 km through highways and busy fields is wild. And the fact that they stuck together the whole way is the best part. They really decided that “no one gets left behind” today.”

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