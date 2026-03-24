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Home > Offbeat News > ‘This Feels Like Disney’: 7 Dogs Travel 17 KM to Escape Kidnappers, 1 Brave Corgi Leads Daring Return Home in Real-Life Movie Moment- What Happened Next Will Surprise You

‘This Feels Like Disney’: 7 Dogs Travel 17 KM to Escape Kidnappers, 1 Brave Corgi Leads Daring Return Home in Real-Life Movie Moment- What Happened Next Will Surprise You

In a story straight out of a Disney film, seven dogs from a village in northeastern China have captured hearts online after pulling off an incredible escape and journeying nearly 17 kilometres back home together.

7 Dogs Travel 17 KM to Escape Kidnappers. Photos: X
7 Dogs Travel 17 KM to Escape Kidnappers. Photos: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 24, 2026 09:40:53 IST

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‘This Feels Like Disney’: 7 Dogs Travel 17 KM to Escape Kidnappers, 1 Brave Corgi Leads Daring Return Home in Real-Life Movie Moment- What Happened Next Will Surprise You

In a story straight out of a Disney film, seven dogs from a village in northeastern China have captured hearts online after pulling off an incredible escape and journeying nearly 17 kilometres back home together. What began as a terrifying ordeal quickly turned into a tale of courage, teamwork, and loyalty, led by one unlikely hero, a brave corgi who guided the group to safety. 

The dogs, rpeortedly stolen and being transported by dognappers, managed to break free mid-joruney and set off across highways and fields. 

How 7 Dogs Escaped Kidnappers? 

Near the Changsong (Changchun) Highway, residents spotted a group of seven dogs of various breeds – including German Shepherds, Goldens, and Corgis – wandering together, looking visibly panicked.

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It was later revealed that these seven dogs, who were “neighbors” and regular playmates, had been suddenly snatched by dognappers. While being transported, they worked together to bite through their cage and leaped from the moving vehicle.

Escaping was only the first hurdle; they found themselves in an unfamiliar area, 17km away from home. Together, they made a collective decision to head back. Throughout the nearly two-day journey, not a single dog was left behind.



What Hurdles 7 Dogs Suffered on Way Home? 

A German Shepherd injured its leg, the others immediately surrounded it for protection. During rest stops, the group formed a circle to shield one another. A Golden Retriever acted as a “sentry” on the perimeter, scanning the surroundings while wagging its tail to reassure its companions. There were no commands or training involved – just pure instinct and a deep bond.

But with their incredible memory and coordination, all seven dogs successfully crossed major roads and open fields to finally find their way back to the village. 

Social Media Reactions 

One user commented. “This is not just a story… it’s loyalty, courage, and pure heart on four legs. 17km, danger everywhere, yet they chose home. That little Corgi didn’t just lead them, he believed they’d make it.” 

Second user said, “This is not just a story… it’s loyalty, courage, and pure heart on four legs. 17km, danger everywhere, yet they chose home. That little Corgi didn’t just lead them, he believed they’d make it.”

Third user wrote, “Led by a corgi and walking 17 km through highways and busy fields is wild. And the fact that they stuck together the whole way is the best part. They really decided that “no one gets left behind” today.”

Also Read: UP Shocker: Lover Kills Dead Friend’s Wife Who Pressured Him to Marry, Beheads Her and Scatters Body Parts to Hide Identity, Headless Body Found After Four Days 

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Tags: 7 dogs escape storyanimal instinct loyaltycorgi hero storycorgi leads dogs homedog friendship storydog teamwork survivaldogs escape cage storydogs escape kidnappers Chinadogs journey home viraldogs travel 17 km Chinaemotional dog storyheartwarming animal storyinspiring animal rescueviral animal news 2026viral dog rescue story

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‘This Feels Like Disney’: 7 Dogs Travel 17 KM to Escape Kidnappers, 1 Brave Corgi Leads Daring Return Home in Real-Life Movie Moment- What Happened Next Will Surprise You

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‘This Feels Like Disney’: 7 Dogs Travel 17 KM to Escape Kidnappers, 1 Brave Corgi Leads Daring Return Home in Real-Life Movie Moment- What Happened Next Will Surprise You

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‘This Feels Like Disney’: 7 Dogs Travel 17 KM to Escape Kidnappers, 1 Brave Corgi Leads Daring Return Home in Real-Life Movie Moment- What Happened Next Will Surprise You
‘This Feels Like Disney’: 7 Dogs Travel 17 KM to Escape Kidnappers, 1 Brave Corgi Leads Daring Return Home in Real-Life Movie Moment- What Happened Next Will Surprise You
‘This Feels Like Disney’: 7 Dogs Travel 17 KM to Escape Kidnappers, 1 Brave Corgi Leads Daring Return Home in Real-Life Movie Moment- What Happened Next Will Surprise You
‘This Feels Like Disney’: 7 Dogs Travel 17 KM to Escape Kidnappers, 1 Brave Corgi Leads Daring Return Home in Real-Life Movie Moment- What Happened Next Will Surprise You

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