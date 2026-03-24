UP Shocker: Lover Kills Dead Friend’s Wife Who Pressured Him to Marry, Beheads Her and Scatters Body Parts to Hide Identity, Headless Body Found After Four Days

A chilling murder case in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr has sent shockwaves after a woman was brutally killed and beheaded by her live-in partner, who was once a close associate of her late husband.

The accused allegedly carried out the gruesome act after the victim began pressuring him for marriage, police said. In a bid to conceal her identity, he scattered her body parts at separate locations, leaving investigators stunned. The crime came to light when a headless body was discovered, triggering an intense probe that ultimately led to the arrest of the accused and his accomplice.

Why Did UP Man Kill Dead Friend’s Wife and Bhead Her in Bulandshahr?

Babli, the victim, had been in a relationship with the accused Vikas following the death of her husband Ajay, who had succumbed to cancer. Police said Vikas was known to the family as he had previously worked with Ajay at a Delhi hospital.

Trouble began when Vikas’ family arranged his marriage elsewhere in December 2025, after which Babli allegedly started insisting that he marry her. Unable to cope with the mounting pressure, he allegedly plotted her murder.

Investigators revealed that Vikas, along with his brother-in-law Aman and another accomplice, took Babli to an isolated location on a motorcycle. There, they allegedly killed her with a sharp weapon, later beheading her and disposing of the head around 500 metres away to prevent identification.

How Was the Bulandshahr Beheading Case Cracked After Four Days?

The case surfaced after a headless body was found in the area four days earlier, sparking panic among locals. Police responded with a massive investigation, deploying multiple teams and relying on surveillance data as well as local informers to track down the suspects.

The breakthrough came when authorities shared identifying details, including distinctive marks on the victim’s hand, on social media. Her family later contacted the police and confirmed her identity.

Senior officer Shankar Prasad stated that the murder was premeditated and carried out when the accused found an opportunity. He added that the body and severed head were dumped at different locations to avoid identification. Police also recovered a chopper and two country-made firearms from the accused.

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