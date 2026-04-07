Vande Bharat Train Row: Passenger On ‘Ahmedabad–Mumbai’ Route Finds Insect In Dal Chawal; IRCTC Imposes Rs 10 Lakh Penalty On Vendor | WATCH

A Mumbai resident travelling on the Ahmedabad–Mumbai Vande Bharat Express was left shocked after finding an insect in the food served onboard. Sharing the incident on X, the passenger claimed that at least two such cases were reported in his coach, prompting several travellers to stop eating immediately.

Photos and videos posted online showed a dal-chawal meal box with what appeared to be a cockroach-like insect inside.

The passenger identified the food supplier as M/S Brandavan Food Products, part of the RK Group, and urged authorities to take strict action. Tagging officials, he called for a raid on the vendor and questioned food safety standards, alleging that the meals were not being prepared as per Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) norms. He also demanded cancellation of the licence if violations were confirmed.

IRCTC Takes Action, Imposes Penalty

Responding to the complaint, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation said it has imposed a penalty of ₹10 lakh on the service provider and issued a termination notice for the contract.

The agency added that the kitchen facility has been sealed for deep cleaning and pest control. In its response, IRCTC said the incident was taken seriously and expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to passengers. It reiterated that hygiene and passenger safety remain its top priorities.

Viral Post Triggers Concern Among Passengers

The post quickly went viral, sparking widespread concern among users on social media. Many passengers shared similar experiences and expressed distrust over onboard food quality.

Some said they now prefer carrying their own meals during train journeys, while others pointed to repeated incidents as a sign of poor oversight. A few users questioned when such lapses would be treated as a serious public health issue, calling for stricter monitoring and accountability.

The incident has once again raised questions about food safety on trains, especially on premium services like Vande Bharat, as passengers demand more reliable standards.

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